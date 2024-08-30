Ministry launches refresher training for nursery curriculum rollout

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Guyana Education Sector Project Programme (GESPP), has commenced a pivotal four-day refresher training for master trainers.

The training, being hosted at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), marks a key step in the nationwide implementation of the Guyana Renewed Nursery Curriculum, set to begin in September 2024.

According to a statement by the ministry, the refresher course aims to prepare master trainers with the essential knowledge and academic strategies needed for the curriculum’s rollout. This initiative follows the successful pilot phase of the Guyana Renewed Nursery Curriculum, which ran from September 2022 to July 2024, the release stated. The pilot, which received positive feedback from educators, has led to refinements in the curriculum to better serve all nursery students across the country.

The ministry noted that decision to update the curriculum arises from the recognition that the previous system, in place since 1976, no longer meets contemporary educational needs. Assistant Chief Education Officer for Nursery, Devendra Persaud, emphasised the importance of adapting to modern educational demands. “The education system is dynamic, and what worked well in the past may no longer be effective today,” Persaud further added, “The modern education landscape requires a shift from traditional teaching methods to a more student-centered approach, leveraging technology to enhance learning.”

Persaud underscored the curriculum’s new focus on early literacy and numeracy, crucial for long-term academic success. “Our vision is to make every child a reader by Grade 3. To achieve this, the curriculum will now feature separate subjects for literacy and numeracy, reflecting feedback from teachers nationwide.” The renewed curriculum will provide a consistent, high-quality educational experience, emphasising critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration. The Ministry of Education, in the released expressed their dedication to work with educators and specialists to ensure the successful implementation of the new curriculum.