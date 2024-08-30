Farmsup team up with LGC to kick start the Guyana Open Golf season

Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club is set to host the highly anticipated Farmsup-sponsored golf tournament on Sunday, September 1st, 2024. This tournament is expected to draw seasoned golfers from across the region, with a format that promises both competitive play and camaraderie among participants. The medal play over 18 holes tournament is expected to tee off at 09:00 am.

According to LGC Public Relations Officer Brian Hackett the club is grateful to have Farmsup on board. “Farmsup has taken a bold and precise step in supporting sports in general, especially golf. This is not Farmsup first tournament and we at the LGC are extremely pleased for making this possible. I am anticipating a great tournament for the tournament as many of the country’s top golfers will take to the course on Sunday to test their skills.”

The players will compete in the following categories: Men’s Flights: 0-14 Handicap, 15-28 Handicap, Prizes – 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each flight (based on net scores), Special Prizes – Best Ladies’ Prize, Nearest to the Pin (#4), Longest Drive (#5), Best Net Overall and Best Gross.

This event will follow a traditional medal play format, with competitors vying for honors across multiple categories. The course’s challenging layout will test the skill and precision of all golfers, promising an exciting day of play. The tournament will also include special contests such as Nearest to the Pin and Longest Drive, adding an extra layer of competition and excitement.

The event will culminate in a prize presentation ceremony around 1:00 PM, where the winners will be celebrated for their achievements.

FarmSup, founded in the 1990s in Guyana, began as a small supplier of agricultural inputs like fertilizers and seeds. It quickly grew, expanding its product range and forming partnerships with international brands to introduce advanced farming technology to local farmers. By the early 2000s, FarmSup became a major player in Guyana’s agricultural sector, known for enhancing farming practices through quality products and training. With over 150 staff on board Farmsup operates not only in the Agriculture sector but also in Construction, Mining, Marine, Power Generation and Warehouse Solutions. The company also represents an impressive lineup of world-renowned brands, including Develon, Bobcat, Mercury Marine, Tatu, Jacto, Shaktiman, Solis, Volvo Penta, and more. Today, FarmSup remains a leading supplier in Guyana.

Participants are reminded to register by contacting the Lusignan Golf Club directly at 220-5660 or via WhatsApp at 677-3758, ensuring their registration is completed by 5:30 PM on August 30th. On the day of the tournament, participants should reach out to the Club Manager or the Club Captain to collect their scorecards, settle the tournament fee and prepare for tee-off.