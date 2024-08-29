Six land surveyors take oath of office

Kaieteur News – Six land surveyors took the oath of office on Wednesday before President Irfaan Ali at Office of the President, Georgetown.

During the swearing-in ceremony President Irfaan Ali charged the new surveyors to execute their duties in accordance with truth and accuracy.

“Your work therefore must be guided as I said by commitment by truth and accuracy, ensuring that every measurement, every map, and every report you produce affect the highest standard of your profession,” President Ali said.

Further, the Head of State urged the newly appointed land surveyors to “stand resolute in your professionalism always remembering the sacrifices you made, the hard work that shape you to be here today (Wednesday).”

“Remember that the true value of your work lies not in the financial rewards, but in the trust and respect you earn from those who rely on you expertise,” said President Ali.

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Surveyors Commission (GL&SC), Enrique Monize, Director of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Professor, Jacob Opadeyi, Coordinator of the Surveyor Department Marvin Wright, and members and examiners of the Land Surveyors’ Examination Board.