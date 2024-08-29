Netball rival clinic concludes in Linden tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – Efforts to reintroduce netball in Linden have begun, highlighted by a one-week clinic that started on Monday and will conclude tomorrow (Friday) at the Mackenzie High School hard court.

This initiative to fast-track the sport among boys and girls aged 8 to 17 in Linden followed a visit by Guyana Netball Association President, Aileen Bowman, who met with interested parties at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) two weeks ago.

Veteran basketball coach and former National player, Abdulla Hamid and former netball player Denise Belgrave, along with Councillor Coretta Braithwaite-Walton, are leading the effort to revive the sport in Linden.

At the conclusion of the clinic, a meeting is expected to be held to establish a Linden Netball Committee, which will work to promote the sport across schools in Linden.