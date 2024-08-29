Motie climbs to number three in latest ICC T20 ranking

Latest update August 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 29, 2024 Sports
– Pooran, Hosein also make gains
Kaieteur Sports – The West Indies trio of Nicholas Pooran, Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein has made significant jumps in the T20 World ranks following their series win over South Africa.
Following a comprehensive 3-0 sweep of South Africa recently, the hard-hitting Pooran who was among the top batsmen in the South Africa series, jumped three places to 9th among the T20I batters with a rating of 660.
The other West Indian batsmen in the top 20 are Brandon King, who is tenth with a 643 rating, and Johnson Charles, who sits at 11th on 642 points alongside South African T20 captain Aiden Markram.
Left-arm spinner Hosein shot to the second spot while his fellow left-arm spin twin, Guyanese Motie, achieved a career-best 3rd place world rank, as the West Indies continue to rebuild their position as one of the more dominant teams in T20 Cricket.
Hosein has a rating of 680, only better by England’s Adil Rashid (718), while Motie’s career best placement was earned with a rating of 674. The only other bowler in the top 20 is Alzarri Joseph, who currently occupies 15th with a rating of 620.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Aug 29, 2024Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024… Kaieteur Sports – Edition 12 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will commence this evening at 19:00 hrs with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons...
Aug 29, 2024
Aug 29, 2024
Aug 29, 2024
Aug 29, 2024
Aug 29, 2024
Kaieteur News – Is there nothing we can get right in Guyana? Take for example all these commercial and industrial concerns... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]