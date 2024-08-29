Latest update August 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Motie climbs to number three in latest ICC T20 ranking

Aug 29, 2024 Sports

Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein celebrate a dismissal. (ICC/Getty Images)

– Pooran, Hosein also make gains

Kaieteur Sports – The West Indies trio of Nicholas Pooran, Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein has made significant jumps in the T20 World ranks following their series win over South Africa.

Nicholas Pooran (Photo: CWI Media)

Following a comprehensive 3-0 sweep of South Africa recently, the hard-hitting Pooran who was among the top batsmen in the South Africa series, jumped three places to 9th among the T20I batters with a rating of 660.

The other West Indian batsmen in the top 20 are Brandon King, who is tenth with a 643 rating, and Johnson Charles, who sits at 11th on 642 points alongside South African T20 captain Aiden Markram.

Left-arm spinner Hosein shot to the second spot while his fellow left-arm spin twin, Guyanese Motie, achieved a career-best 3rd place world rank, as the West Indies continue to rebuild their position as one of the more dominant teams in T20 Cricket.

Hosein has a rating of 680, only better by England’s Adil Rashid (718), while Motie’s career best placement was earned with a rating of 674. The only other bowler in the top 20 is Alzarri Joseph, who currently occupies 15th with a rating of 620.

