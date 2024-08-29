Motie climbs to number three in latest ICC T20 ranking

– Pooran, Hosein also make gains

Kaieteur Sports – The West Indies trio of Nicholas Pooran, Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein has made significant jumps in the T20 World ranks following their series win over South Africa.

Following a comprehensive 3-0 sweep of South Africa recently, the hard-hitting Pooran who was among the top batsmen in the South Africa series, jumped three places to 9th among the T20I batters with a rating of 660.

The other West Indian batsmen in the top 20 are Brandon King, who is tenth with a 643 rating, and Johnson Charles, who sits at 11th on 642 points alongside South African T20 captain Aiden Markram.

Left-arm spinner Hosein shot to the second spot while his fellow left-arm spin twin, Guyanese Motie, achieved a career-best 3rd place world rank, as the West Indies continue to rebuild their position as one of the more dominant teams in T20 Cricket.

Hosein has a rating of 680, only better by England’s Adil Rashid (718), while Motie’s career best placement was earned with a rating of 674. The only other bowler in the top 20 is Alzarri Joseph, who currently occupies 15th with a rating of 620.