Falcons and Patriots collide in Season 12 opener

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024…

Kaieteur Sports – Edition 12 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will commence this evening at 19:00 hrs with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons playing in their debut season against the 2021 edition winners, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, in North Sound, Antigua.

The Falcons are replacing Jamaica Tallawahs in this season of the Republic Bank-sponsored League and have absorbed the majority of players from the Tallawahs system.

Both teams boast formidable squads, with a very familiar atmosphere as several players were recently engaged in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons squad: Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Sam Billings, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, Fakhar Zaman, Roshon Primus, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Jahmar Hamilton, Teddy Bishop, Kofi James, Shamar Springer, Kelvin Pitman, Jewel Andrew and Joshua James

Yesterday, the updated squads for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) were confirmed.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots squad: Kyle Mayers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Sikandar Raza, Anrich Nortje, Andre Fletcher, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Odean Smith, Joshua Da Silva, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan John, Ashmead Nedd and Johann Layne.

Meanwhile, in other team news, the Saint Lucia Kings replaced Heinrich Klaasen who is no longer available due a family emergency. The Kings replaced him with New Zealand wicket keeper Tim Seifert. Seifert has CPL experience having represented the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The Knight Riders have selected USA player Andries Gous, who will be a temporary replacement for Tim David. Gous will play for the Knight Riders for their first four group games.

The Barbados Royals have selected Sri Lankan left arm spinner Dunith Wellalage and Shamarh Brooks for their first two games to cover for David Miller and Keshav Maharaj, who are unavailable due to Cricket South Africa duties.