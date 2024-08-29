Everest Masters, East Coast Aash Décor record victories

Big Man Cricket O50s Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – East Coast Aash Décor O50s Masters had a rollicking day out after being hosted by the powerful Jai Hind Jaguars Masters.

Taking first strike, Jai Hind Jaguars compiled a formidable 168 all out with useful contributions coming from R. Deonarine (36), S. Mangali (17), I Hussain (21) and Ravi Mangali (15). Bowling for East Coast Aash Décor was spearheaded by W. London with 5 for 10. East Coast Aash Décor knocked off the runs in 25 overs for the loss of only 3 wickets to win by 7 wickets. Arthur Duke top scored with 51 scattered with three 6s and three 4s. Seeraj Bhimsain finished unbeaten on 44 with a solitary 6 and three 4s. Earlier, opener N. Samlall scored 26 with a six and three 4s.

Over at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Everest O50s Masters took first strike and rattled up the first 200+ score finishing on 209 for 8 in their allotted 30 overs. Seasoned opener, Sahadeo Hardaiow scored a blistering half century 54 peppered with eight 4s and a maximum. Batting at number 5, Latchman Yadram marshalled the innings with a magnificent unbeaten half century (63) with five 4s and three 6s.

Dharshannan Lall hit a quickfire 33 towards the end laced with four 4s before he was run out. The wickets were evenly shared amongst the Ex Berbice-Policemen.

Taking their turn at the crease, the lawmen flattered to deceive and could only muster 168 off their allotted 30 overs. Ryan DeNobrega compiled a polished 52 and was ably supported by Deoprakash Ramdat with 38 and Zahir Moakan with 25. K Mangal chipped in with 15 but it just wasn’t enough as the Ex Berbice-Police fell short by 41 runs.

North Soesdyke Masters traveled up to the Cinderella County to challenge the Essequibo Invaders but, unfortunately, the match got rained out.

The following day, Essequibo Invaders hosted East Coast Aash Décor at the Reliance ground. The Invaders took first strike and rattled up the highest score in the tournament- 225 all out off 29.2 overs. D. Lall slammed a blistering top score of 80 with eleven 4s and 2 maximums. He was ably supported by D. Lackan- 34; M. Gonsalves and B. Seepersaud with 17 apiece. M. Shaw picked up 3 wickets and A. Duke, 2 wickets.

East Coast Aash décor paced their innings nicely to overcome that formidable score to win by 4 wickets finishing on 228 for 6 off 29.2 overs. Opener V. Gobin top scored with 63 whilst the evergreen Arthur Duke scored another match winning half century (51). There were other useful knocks from N. Samlall-32, C. Jeenarine (31) and M. Shaw (18).