Essequibo begins title defense against Demerara today

Aug 29, 2024 Sports

Essequibo will be on a mission to retain their title

2024 GCB U13 Inter- County tournament….

…Cinderella County to host opening battle

Kaieteur Sports – Defending U13 Inter-county champions Essequibo will Kickstart their mission to defend the title when they play Demerara today.

The opening round will be played at Affiance Ground, with champs expected to field a strong team on the back of last year’s success.

Round 2 will see Berbice playing Demerara at LBI Ground on Friday. The final round is set for Saturday with Essequibo tackling Berbice at LBI Ground to cap off the three round tournament.

Last year’s edition was a huge part of youth cricket development, with a number of players like Bhomesh Lall, Brandon Henry, Makayah Holmes, Justin Dowlin, Reyaz Latif and others cementing themselves as future stars.

2024 GCB U13 Inter-county tournament Squads

Demerara – Lomar Seecharran (Captain), Nathan Bishop (VC), Makai Dowlin, Mickel Johnson, Joshua Williams, Wasim Ali, Balashankar Narine, Afraz Khan, Nathaniel Ramkhelewan, Jermaine Grosvenor, Deshawn Ramnauth, Prosper Jacobus, Jasani Craig, Mario Singh Hezekiah Hohenkirk

Standbys – Orvin Ramond, Caleb Bastian, Azariah Duncan, Ethan Persaud, Noel Madramootoo

Berbice – Leon Reddy (Captain), Sahid Gajnabi (V/C), Lemuel DeJonge, Asgaralli Nabi, Saiad Jumratty, Luke Amsterdam, Altaf Ali, Antony Persaud, Ryan McPherson, Gautam Dhanraj, Kemar Joseph, Jaden Ganpat, Dinesh Singh, Solomon Hercules, Sumit Samaroo. Manager – Egbert Lyken Edwards, Coach -Winston Smith

Essequibo – Ethan Silas, (Captain), Ravid Fredricks (VC), Usain Fredricks, Marcanthony Obermuller, Tyrese Stehpeny, Zaheer Ramkisson, Justin Henry, Savir Narine, Eshwar Tillack, Arif Singh, Tufan Chatterpaul, Fayyad Baskh, Joseph Bolo, Marcus Thomas, Rondel Nurse. Coach – Parmesh Persaud, Manager – Wayne Holder

