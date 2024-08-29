Amid oil boom, Hilton heads to Guyana to set up two hotels

Kaieteur News – Hilton on Wednesday announced its debut in Guyana with the signing of a dual-brand project planned for the capital, Georgetown.

The upcoming Hilton Georgetown and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Georgetown owned by an affiliate of Assets Group and managed by Hilton will mark the company’s first entry into the country, bringing a combined total of 411 rooms to the city.

Guyana’s rapidly expanding oil and gas sector has attracted significant international attention, leading to increased demand for high-quality hospitality services.

This development is part of an oceanfront, mixed-use business and entertainment complex. The Hilton Georgetown will cater to both business and leisure travelers, offering world-class accommodations and amenities. The DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Georgetown, which will feature 158 suites, aims to provide an upscale experience for extended stays.

A highlight of the project is the expansive conference center, which includes a 25,900-square-foot ballroom and additional meeting rooms covering 10,800 square feet. These facilities are expected to position Georgetown as a leading destination for business events in the region.

With over 225 hotels currently open and a pipeline of more than 170 properties, Hilton plans to expand into eight new countries and territories, including Guyana, by 2027.

Meanwhile, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Wednesday told reporters that the government generally provides lands for significant developments. He made reference to the government’s policy regarding incentives and said in some cases land is given to facilitate the construction of more hotels due to the shortage of rooms.

Jagdeo highlighted the results of these policies, noting that seven international hotels are currently under construction, with three additional projects following.

“If you want to build a hotel now anyone and it’s an international hotel… The government will give you the incentive regime. It’s not preferential. It’s not for one person. It’s across the board. Every hotel will get the same regime, and we will work with you to find the land to build it,” he said at his weekly press conference held at Freedom House, Robb Street.