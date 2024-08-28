Latest update August 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Tough start for Guyana at World U20 Championship

Aug 28, 2024 Sports

Team Guyana at the U20 World Championship

Team Guyana at the U20 World Championship

– Austin, Springer and McPherson in 400m action today

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – It was far from the start Coach Julian Edmonds had hoped for as Guyana endured a tough opening day at the World U20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

The mixed relay team of Enoch Monroe, Narissa McPherson, De Nelson Gill, and Tianna Springer finished sixth in Heat 2 with a time of 3:26.06, falling short of advancing to the finals.

In the women’s 100m, 16-year-old Athaleyha Hinckson, the reigning CARIFTA U17 and South American U20 100m champion, clocked 12.01 seconds to place sixth in Heat 1.

All eyes will be on the South American U20 and CARIFTA Games U20 400m Champion, Malachi Austin

All eyes will be on the South American U20 and CARIFTA Games U20 400m Champion, Malachi Austin

In the men’s 100m, Ezekiel Newton (10.80s) and Jackson Clarke (10.68s) were unable to progress beyond their respective heats.

Looking ahead to Day 2, McPherson and Springer will compete in the women’s 400m, while CARIFTA U20 and South American U20 Champion, Malachi Austin will be Guyana’s only representative in the men’s 400m.

Since the inception of the World U20 Championships in 1986, Guyana won just one medal—a silver in the women’s 400m, earned by Kadecia Baird.

Baird clocked an impressive 51.04s to finish second behind the USA’s Ashley Spencer, edging out another American, Erika Rucker.

Baird’s time remains the fastest U20 performance by a South American athlete.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who later became a two-time Olympic gold medallist and World Champion in the 400m, finished fourth in that race.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Tough start for Guyana at World U20 Championship

Tough start for Guyana at World U20 Championship

Aug 28, 2024

– Austin, Springer and McPherson in 400m action today By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – It was far from the start Coach Julian Edmonds had hoped for as Guyana endured a tough opening day...
Read More
Shepherd, Pooran and Hope help West Indies sweep South Africa 3-0

Shepherd, Pooran and Hope help West Indies sweep...

Aug 28, 2024

Rain curtails action yet again as Guyana end day 1 in charge

Rain curtails action yet again as Guyana end day...

Aug 28, 2024

Four-year Caribbean Developmental Programme to be submitted to IBA

Four-year Caribbean Developmental Programme to be...

Aug 28, 2024

Republic Bank CPL Finals tickets on sale at Box Office from August 29

Republic Bank CPL Finals tickets on sale at Box...

Aug 28, 2024

GFF fosters future football stars with successful Koolkidz Grassroots Summer Festival

GFF fosters future football stars with successful...

Aug 28, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]