Latest update August 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Corentyne mom kills bedridden daughter, then commits suicide

Aug 27, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 73-year-old woman last week allegedly poisoned her 52-year-old daughter, then took her own life at their Lot 104 Warren Village, East Corentyne Berbice, Region Six, police have confirmed.

Mother, Liloutie Barker

Mother, Liloutie Barker

Dead are Liloutie Barker and her daughter, Davi Nandalall. According to information from the police, the incident occurred on August 21, 2024 at their residence when Barker gave her daughter who is bedridden, a poisonous substance and moments later she drank the same substance and subsequently passed on the same day while Nandalall died two days later.

Barker’s husband, Franklin Barker a 61-year-old Government Ranger, told investigators that his wife suffered from diabetes and hypertension while his daughter, Nandalall was disabled since she was 14 years old. The man informed police that about one week prior to the incident, Nandalall was not eating and that his wife reportedly told him on several occasions that she is going to drink poison.

On Wednesday around 07:30hrs, police learnt that Barker was having breakfast when she asked him if he was ready for work, to which he replied “no”. “His wife then told him that she is afraid to be at home when he goes to work,” the police reported.

The man further reported to police that after their conversation, she then gave him a black pouch containing jewellery and subsequently went back to the kitchen. About five minutes later, the man said Barker shouted for him and confessed that she drank poison and gave the same substance to their daughter.  Franklin ran into the kitchen where he found his wife lying on the floor with a green substance coming from her mouth. He also saw Nandalall with the same green substance to her mouth. With the help of a neighbour, he rushed both Liloutie and Nandalall to the New Amsterdam Hospital.  However, Liloutie reportedly died on the same day while Nandalall was receiving treatment until she passed away on Friday.

Franklin reported the matter around 09:00hrs on the same day where ranks acted swiftly and visited the scene. Upon their arrival, police found a bottle labelled “Herbixzone” containing a green substance on a table under a shed in the backyard, and a glass with green substance on a table in the lower level of the building.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Mixed Relay team hunting World U20 Championship Gold today

Mixed Relay team hunting World U20 Championship Gold today

Aug 27, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The 20th edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships begins today in Lima, Peru, with 10 Guyanese athletes ready to make history. This is Guyana’s largest-ever...
Read More
Guyana wins fourth consecutive CASA Senior Championship title

Guyana wins fourth consecutive CASA Senior...

Aug 27, 2024

Guyana Amazon Warriors secure first victory in 2024 Massy WCPL with Burns’ blazing knock

Guyana Amazon Warriors secure first victory in...

Aug 27, 2024

Igloo Hockey Festival set to return August 30

Igloo Hockey Festival set to return August 30

Aug 27, 2024

YBG concludes 2024 Development camp

YBG concludes 2024 Development camp

Aug 26, 2024

Soca Harmony getting in the groove after Guyana Cup win

Soca Harmony getting in the groove after Guyana...

Aug 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]