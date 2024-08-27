Corentyne mom kills bedridden daughter, then commits suicide

Kaieteur News – A 73-year-old woman last week allegedly poisoned her 52-year-old daughter, then took her own life at their Lot 104 Warren Village, East Corentyne Berbice, Region Six, police have confirmed.

Dead are Liloutie Barker and her daughter, Davi Nandalall. According to information from the police, the incident occurred on August 21, 2024 at their residence when Barker gave her daughter who is bedridden, a poisonous substance and moments later she drank the same substance and subsequently passed on the same day while Nandalall died two days later.

Barker’s husband, Franklin Barker a 61-year-old Government Ranger, told investigators that his wife suffered from diabetes and hypertension while his daughter, Nandalall was disabled since she was 14 years old. The man informed police that about one week prior to the incident, Nandalall was not eating and that his wife reportedly told him on several occasions that she is going to drink poison.

On Wednesday around 07:30hrs, police learnt that Barker was having breakfast when she asked him if he was ready for work, to which he replied “no”. “His wife then told him that she is afraid to be at home when he goes to work,” the police reported.

The man further reported to police that after their conversation, she then gave him a black pouch containing jewellery and subsequently went back to the kitchen. About five minutes later, the man said Barker shouted for him and confessed that she drank poison and gave the same substance to their daughter. Franklin ran into the kitchen where he found his wife lying on the floor with a green substance coming from her mouth. He also saw Nandalall with the same green substance to her mouth. With the help of a neighbour, he rushed both Liloutie and Nandalall to the New Amsterdam Hospital. However, Liloutie reportedly died on the same day while Nandalall was receiving treatment until she passed away on Friday.

Franklin reported the matter around 09:00hrs on the same day where ranks acted swiftly and visited the scene. Upon their arrival, police found a bottle labelled “Herbixzone” containing a green substance on a table under a shed in the backyard, and a glass with green substance on a table in the lower level of the building.

Investigations are ongoing.