Time fuh people walk

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Georgetown gettin’ more crowded than a rice pot on payday. People cramming up de streets like ants pon sugar. Everybody tryin’ fuh get somewhere fast, but all dem end up stuck. Traffic like a big, fat snake. It ain’t movin’ no place soon.

Dem boys seh it’s time fuh people to start walkin’. Not because dem car break down or de buses ain’t wukkin But because de city need some peace. Imagine you can walk on de road without dodging cars. Just you, de sunshine, and de potholes.

Dem boys seh it’s a brilliant idea. Create zones. Walking zones. No car. No bus. No truck. People walk and breathe de air, even if it smell like curry an’ fry fish from de roadside stall. You can see de sky. You can hear de birds. Well, maybe not de birds, ‘cause dem gat to fight de noise from de vendors an’ de minibus blaring “tut tut.”

These walking zones gon ease up de congestion. No more traffic jams like crab oil in a drum. People gon move freely. Dem gon actually reach where dem going without cussin’. Even de vendors gon happy. People can actually stop and look at de goods, instead of hustlin’ to cross de road.

But yuh know how it is. Some people gon vex. Dem gon seh dem need fuh drive everywhere. From de house to de shop. From de shop to de bar. Dem can’t live without de car. But dem boys seh, give it a try. Yuh might like it. Walking is good fuh de soul. And fuh de waistline too.

After hours, let de trucks and canters back in to deliver goods. Let de drivers get dem turn. But in de day, let de people walk. Georgetown deserve a break. Dem boys seh, leh we give it a chance. Who know? It might mek de city a little nicer. It might even mek we smile.

Talk half. Leff half