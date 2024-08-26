Soca Harmony getting in the groove after Guyana Cup win

Kaieteur Sports – Trinidadian Derby winner Soca Harmony is hitting her straps in Guyana. She found the winning momentum after displaying a dominant win in the F Class race at the recent Guyana Cup.

The five-year-old bay, daughter of J’Ouvert/Soca Rhapsody formerly owned by Lester Moore, has found a new home at the Jagdeo Racing Stables in Corentyne Berbice, Guyana.

After the victory at Rising Sun Turf Club, owner Therbhuwan Jagdeo said preparation was not ideal owning to the weather, but Soca Harmony was sound and showed her experience.

“She (Soca Harmony) is good now, she has no issues,” Jagdeo said. Soca Harmony finished ahead of Converter, and stablemate Red Ruby.

Meanwhile, Trinidadian Jockey Dillon Khelawan, who piloted Soca Harmony to the F Class victory, said there was no challenges for him during the race.

Prior to her debut in Guyana, Soca Harmony raced on 22 occasions from age two-five in Trinidad – winning nine (9) races finishing second in seven (7) races, third in four (4) races, and fourth in two races. She has never been out of the money in her 22 starts.

Soca Harmony, a black-typed multiple Graded winner formerly trained by champion trainer, John O’Brien is one of the most versatile horses to be imported from Trinidad to race in Guyana.

She is the only Trinidad-bred horse who won the 2,000-metre Trinidad Derby Stakes, and Grade One 1,200-metre Stewards Cup.

With the President’s Cup horse race less than a month away, Soca Harmony will be a force to reckon with.

The 2024 President’s Cup which will be organized by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee is set for September 22 at Rising Sun Turf Club. Nine races are on the provisional program with more than G$ 15 million up for grabs.