Rain spoils opening day action with Guyana looking strong

CWI Rising Stars U17 2-Day Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Mother Nature ruined plans for a competitive opening day of cricket between Guyana and Barbados at Gilbert Park, California.

Prior to the abandonment of Day 1’s play, Guyana kept Barbados to 141-8 after 26 overs before rain seemingly spoiled the remainder of the day’s play.

Barbados was led by their four in-form batsmen in Zachary Carter (38), Damarko Wiggins (16) and skipper Joshua Dorne (22) and Shaquan Belle (18).

Guyanese skipper Jonathan Van Lange picked up 4-37 with his medium-pace, to lead his team’s effort with the ball.

Meanwhile, up to press time, it is unclear if play will resume today. Guyana’s next match will be on Tuesday against Jamaica at the National Cricket Stadium, Couva.