Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Bartica underway

Kaieteur Sports – Mighty Ruler, Avengers, formerly Rivers View, Jones Avenue, and Misdemeanor were among the winners when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Bartica edition commenced on Friday night at the Community Centre tarmac.

Mighty Ruler displayed their early tournament credentials with a thumping 6-0 victory over Falmouth. Oswin Joseph and Shaquille Hopkinson tallied respective doubles, while Clint Kellman and Elcio Olivera scored one goal each.

Avengers downed Spanish Man 1-0 through an Andel Norton goal in the second half.

Jones Avenue edged the Stelling Crew 1-0. Kyle Timmerman scored the only goal of the contest.

Newcomer Misdemeanor thrashed Almanac Kings 3-0. Reon Hall, Floyd Jones, and Shem Stoby scored one goal each.

In other results, Ruler Top Form crushed New Modern 4-0. Tyrese Gomes scored twice, while Joshua Jones and Antonio Ceres netted one goal each.

Bad Boys came from two goals down to defeat Agatash 5-2. Kevin Reddy smashed four goals while Don Lam netted once. Josh and Maziel Allen scored one goal each.

Police arrested Genahsyde 1-0, while Beachside downed Pluto 2-1 on penalty kicks after full time ended 1-1.

The winner of the event will pocket $300,000 and the championship trophy. They will also secure a place in the national tournament on September 6th.

On the other hand, the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $200,000, $100,000, and $75,000, respectively.

Up to press time, the quarterfinal, semifinal and eventual championship match were underway.

Complete Results

Game-1

Police-1 vs. Genahsyde-0

Game-2

Beachside-1 vs. Pluto-1

Beachside won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Game-3

Bad Boys-5 vs. Agatash-2

Bad Boys scorers

Kevin Reddy-4

Don Lam-1

Agatash scorers

Josh Allen-1

Maziel Allen-1

Game-4

Mighty Ruler-6 vs. Falmouth-0

Oswin Joseph-2

Shaquille Hopkinson-2

Clint Kellman-1

Elcio Olivera-1

Game-5

Avengers-1 vs. Spanish Man-0

Andel Norton-1

Game-6

Jones Avenue-1 vs. Stelling Crew-0

Kyle Timmerman-1

Game-7

Misdemeanor-3 vs. Almanac Kings-0

Reon Hall-1

Floyd Jones-1

Shem Stoby-1

Game-8

Ruler Top Form-4 vs. New Modern-0

Tyrese Gomes-2

Joshua Jones-1

Antonio Ceres-1