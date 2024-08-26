Cops seize illegal gun from rancher at Lethem

Latest update August 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 26, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police in Region Nine police on Sunday caught an intoxicated man with an illegal gun loaded with one bullet at Central Rupununi.
He was identified as Sam Melville, a 40-year-old Ranch Manager at St Ignatius Village, Central Rupununi. Ranks said they received information that he was at a bar and headed to the location around 00:30hrs. When they arrived, Melville was reportedly drunk and had a gun tucked in his left side pants waist. Police approached him immediately and after he told them that he was a licensed firearm holder, they took the gun away from him.
They arrested him too and when asked where he got the gun from, he said his boss. Melville Claimed that it was given to protect the ranch. Asked about the whereabouts of his boss, he said that the man was in Georgetown. Melville remains in police custody as investigations continue.
