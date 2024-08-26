Celebrating the Legacy of Emanuel London at the Memorial Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) honoured the legacy of one of its most distinguished members, Emanuel London, with a Memorial Tournament that brought together the finest golfers in the golfing community. This event was not only a celebration of the game but also a heartfelt tribute to London’s enduring influence on the sport and community.

Speaking on behalf of the LGC was PRO Brian Hackett who said, “It was indeed a pleasure to see the turnout by members in support of the tournament. I’m particularly saddened by the fact of the passing of the of the pope. I really regret his passing in the formation of the Republic Bank, junior golf tournament. He was a integral part in making sure that that tournament was successful. He played a significant role in making sure that the students were coached, he provide the support across the country, participating in golf clinics in Berbice and Linden. He gave of his own time to make sure that he was involved and that he participated.”

London, who served as the Club Captain in 2023 and also held the position of Vice President, was a towering figure within the LGC. His leadership and dedication left an indelible mark on the club, setting high standards both on and off the course. His passing represents a significant loss to the LGC and the broader golfing community in Guyana, but his legacy continues to inspire and guide golfers across the nation.

The Memorial Tournament showcased the talent and sportsmanship that London championed throughout his career. The results of the tournament saw Carlos Adams win with a Handicap 22, Gross 81, Net 69 while Mike Mangal (Handicap 8, Gross 79, Net 71) was second and Patrick Prashad (Handicap 8, Gross 71, Net 71) finished in third.

The event was a testament to London’s passion for golf, reflected in the competitive spirit and camaraderie displayed by all participants. His vision for the LGC as a place where golfers of all skill levels could gather, improve, and enjoy the sport was fully realized in this tournament. As the LGC looks forward to its future, the memory of Emanuel London will continue to guide its mission and values.