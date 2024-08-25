West Demerara Secondary students excel at CSEC

…100% passes in Law for CAPE

Kaieteur News – In continuation of going down the path of success, the West Demerara Secondary School students have again performed excellently in this year’s Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) with breaking academic records for the school and securing a 100 percent pass in law for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

The top student for the school, Ravindra Persaud managed to secure 16 Grade Ones and one Grade Two. Persaud broke the previous record which was held by Jaikishan Takchandra and Dr. Mickel Mohabbir with 13 Grades Ones ten years ago.

Additionally, other students who excelled in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examination are Akash Dennis, he secured 10 Grade One’s and two Grade Twos; Manroj Ram, who secured 13 Grade Ones; Alonzo Lall, who got nine Grade Ones and three Grade Twos; Akilah Piggott, she secured eight Grade Ones and four Grade Twos. Perbattie Jaupersaud, received eight Grade Ones and three Grade twos.

To this end, Harrinarine Headteacher of the school, who will retire at the end of this year, is very elated with the results. As such, he congratulated the all students for their performance especially the top students. He admitted like the country, there was a decline in Mathematics passes with only 93 students passing with Grades ones to three while the results in English were excellent.

Nevertheless, Harrinarine commended Miss Odetta Alves, and all the teachers who contribute to the overall success of the school and by extension the Parent/Teachers Association and the Ministry of Education for the contribution of school grants and graph books to all students.

Sir Harrinarine further told this publication that, “Teaching is a calling, [I came] from an acting teacher at the Patentia Secondary to Head teacher at the West Dem was a fulfillment of a dream to change lives and create a lasting impact on the lives of children.”