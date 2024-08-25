Norman Madhoo shines at Dart Players Florida League Live event

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese darts sensation Norman Madhoo nudged another incredible performance on darts scene, finishing in the Top Four Overall at the Darts Players Florida League (DPFL) Live, Event Two. Held at The Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Florida, the event concluded Sunday last with Madhoo solidifying his reputation as one of the premier talents in the sport.

The DPFL Event Two, dubbed the most thrilling darts competition in North America, featured a staggering $85,000 prize pool, drawing players from around the globe. Representing the Foreign Link Darts Club, Madhoo, along with honorary member Keith Jackson, showcased their prowess in the Men’s Doubles category, where they asserted their dominance throughout the competition.

The tournament was packed with action across various divisions, including Division One, Two, and Three, and categories such as the DPFL Qualifier, Amateur, Doubles Capped 130, Single Cricket Open, Women’s Double 501, Mixed Doubles, Supercup One and Two, and Blind Draw Cricket. Madhoo’s journey through the tournament was nothing short of spectacular.

Nicknamed “The Storm” for his fierce playing style, Madhoo participated in three separate blind draws, finishing in the Top 8 and Top 4 before claiming a first-place finish alongside his draw bag partner, Arron Goodwrench. He also secured a runner-up position in the Men’s Doubles and a Top 8 finish in the Men’s Singles event, showcasing his versatility and endurance in the sport.

Reflecting on his performance and the event itself, Madhoo expressed his excitement: “Overall, it was a great tournament, well-run. I must give a big shout-out to the organisers. Special thanks to: the DPFL staff for their amazing setup, excellent accommodations, and overall hospitality. I definitely can’t wait to be back next year.”

The DPFL Event Two was a melting pot of darts talent, with participants from the Netherlands, England, Canada, and the USA. The lineup included notable names like; Klassen Watermenia, Van Vein, Kegan Brown, Steve Brown, John Brown, Matt Campbell, Jeff Smith, Gary Mawson, Alex Spellman, Leonard Gates, and David Fatum, making the competition fierce and adding an extra layer of prestige to the tournament.

Madhoo’s achievements at the DPFL are a testament to his skill, dedication, and passion for the sport of darts.