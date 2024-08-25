Hussain re-elected as GGA President

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golf Association (GAA) held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday August 21st at the Scout Association Ground on Woolford Avenue.

Vice-President Vic Oditt welcomed the members, all of whom were present in person and virtually. This was followed by the Treasurer’s Report which was unanimously adopted.

The President’s report highlighted the success over the past year with the expansion of golf in Secondary Schools and at CSEC and laid out the vision for the upcoming year.

With no motions to address, the election of office bearers for Period 2024-2025 was called as the next business. Mayo Robertson of the Robertson Law Firm was nominated and appointed to serve as the Returning Officer.

Having established that a quorum was met with the members present and having duly been notified as per the by-laws of the Association, Robertson called for nominations for the various posts and carefully followed procedures to declare the outcomes:

Aleem Hussain was unanimously re-elected President of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) as guided by the rules of the Guyana Olympic Association.

Vikram Oditt was re-elected as Vice-President; Dallas Thomas was re-elected as Vice President; Philip Haynes was elected as Secretary; Al Junior Wilson was elected as Public Relations Officer; Michelle Codrington was re-elected as Treasurer; Monnaf Arjune was elected as Asst. Sec /Treasurer.

The following Board advisors and key Committee members were appointed by the Board: Mayo Robertson- Legal Advisor; Kenny Attai- Technical Advisor

John Tracey – Technical Advisor and Kevon Jawahir was appointed to lead the Special Events Committee for the 2024-2025 terms.

Member clubs represented: Westside Golf Club by Monnaf Arjune and Michelle Codrington; East Coast Golf Club by Al Junior Wilson; Nexgen Golf Academy by Philip Haynes and Dallas Thomas; Ros-Nol Golf Club by Kevon Jawahir.

With no other business at hand, the new board was installed to serve the nation’s interest in developing the sport for students and players around the country.