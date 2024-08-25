GCB declares Sean Devers’ article as misleading and mischievous

– Dr. Sukhai reaffirms commitment to Bissoondyal Singh-led Administration

Kaieteur Sports – In response to the article published in the August 23, 2024 edition of The Guyana Chronicle, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) finds it is necessary to address and rectify several inaccuracies that have emerged in the public sphere.

The GCB aims to clarify the situation regarding its Treasurer, Dr. Brian Sukhai, as well as a long-standing employee who has devoted over three decades of exceptional service to the board.

The article, authored by journalist Sean Devers, incorrectly states that Dr. Sukhai had resigned from the GCB with his final working day set for August 31, 2024.

GCB formally denies this assertion, and has labeled it completely unfounded and mischievous. In a disclaimer statement Dr. Sukhai noted “I wish to express my surprise at this fallacious report and hereby confirm my steadfast and ongoing commitment to the Bissoondyal Singh-led Board.

Since assuming the role of Treasurer in 2021, I have worked tirelessly to enhance the Board’s financial management achieving significant improvements ably supported by a committed team of professional full-time staff at the board office.”

Additionally, the article suggested that a long-serving GCB employee had resigned. In reality, this individual who has been with the Board for over 30 years is voluntarily retiring and not resigning as was inaccurately reported.

While it is accurate that Vice-President Azad Ibrahim has stepped down from his position, he did so of his own volition. The GCB is concerned about the sensationalist nature of Devers’ reporting which misrepresents facts and creates unnecessary confusion within the cricket community and the general public.

The GCB is particularly disheartened by Mr. Devers’ lack of attention to detail as his reporting has not only disseminated misinformation but has also fallen short of the principles of responsible journalism.

Furthermore, the board reaffirms its dedication to transparency and accountability and urges Mr. Sean Devers to verify his information prior to publication to prevent misleading the public and the stakeholders within Guyana’s cricketing fraternity.

This is not the first time that Devers has deliberately set out to besmirch the GCB and on a previous occasion the legal department of the GCB had cause to strongly caution Devers on his journalistic misconduct. GCB will refer this present disturbing issue to our legal team for any action they may deem necessary.