Canada-based Guyanese Naveed Ali hits 100 not out in T&DCA first-division competition 

Aug 25, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Canada-based Guyanese middle-order batsman Naveed Ali struck a brilliant, unbeaten 100 to lead Dream Crest United to an exciting, 7-wicket win against Canadian Nationals/Imperial/Whitby team recently in the continuation of the 2024 Toronto and District Cricket Association first-Division 40-over competition.

Naveed Ali

Playing at Sunnybrook ground, the right-handed Ali clobbered 9 sixes and 5 fours to help his team safely reach 211-3 with balls remaining. Their oppositions Canadian Nationals/Imperial/Whitby had earlier tallied up a challenging 209-7 from the allocation of 40-overs.

Ali occupied the crease for 81 balls and got handy support from Ashan DeSilva who slammed an unbeaten 51. Ali and DeSilva combined with a solid, unbroken, 156-run fourth-wicket stand to seal the deal. For Canadian Nationals/Imperial/Whitby side Mohammad Faisal Sheik top-scored with 51 after his team was invited to take first strike.

Ali Qureshi contributed 41 as off-spinner DaSilva grabbed 2-39 from seven overs while Santhosh Kumar Boopathi took 2-29 from his maximum 8 overs.

The action continues on Sunday.

