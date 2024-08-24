West Indies take the lead in T20I series

South Africa Tour of the West Indies 2024…

Kaieteur Sports – West Indies secured a confidence-boosting 7-wicket win against South Africa, yesterday, to go 1 – 0 in the three match series, which will entirely unfold at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

After a threatening brush with inclement weather, Rovman Powell won the toss and gave the visitors first strike. They got to 174-7 in their 20 overs thanks to an excellent innings of 76 from Tristan Stubbs.

He struck eight fours and three maximums in his 42-ball innings and found support in Patrick Kruger, who belted a 32-ball 44 down the order following the loss of wickets at key moments. The South African captain, Aiden Markram, was the next top scorer with 14.

Matthew Forde continues to be impressive as he recorded figures of 3 – 27 in his fours overs while being supported by the other speedster, Shamar Joseph, who claimed 2 – 40 from 4 overs. Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd shared the other wickets.

Later in the evening, openers Shai Hope (51) and Alick Athanaze (40) got the home side off to a flying start but lost the latter on the brink of the eighth over with the score on 84. Both openers laced their innings with three maximums and two fours but Hope faced 36 deliveries while Athanaze played 30.

Pooran then entered and exhibited a man-of-the-match performance to power West Indies to a comfortable victory. His shot-filled, unbeaten scored of 65 earned him the MoM award and was crafted off just 26 deliveries, in which he smacked 7 sixes and two fours.

Ottneil Baartman led the South African attack with 2 – 30 from 4 overs while Kwena Maphaka claimed the other wicket.

The second match is scheduled for Sunday, August 25, from 15:00 hrs.