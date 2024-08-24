UK Golf Club Members Donate Equipment to Nexgen Golf Academy

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA)/ Nexgen Academy were recent beneficiaries of gear from the United Kingdom (UK) Golf Club as part of the local club’s ongoing development.

Members of the Oaks Golf Club and the Pro Shop located in Surrey, UK represented by overseas based Guyanese Krish Nath contributed golf equipment to the rapidly growing golf program in Guyana on Thursday.

Mr. Nath, a psychologist by profession, is a Guyanese who migrated to London and explained that he was impressed by the rapid growth of the sport.

“The program developed by Mr. Hussain is astounding given the short time frame and the fact that Golf was not a sport accessible to many Guyanese prior to his intervention”.

Even in the UK which has hundreds of golf courses, nothing of this magnitude has ever been attempted. General Manager Philip Haynes and Shmari Joseph were on hand to receive the equipment which will greatly aid the development of the sport to beginners around the country.