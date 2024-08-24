Latest update August 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

UK Golf Club Members Donate Equipment to Nexgen Golf Academy

Aug 24, 2024 Sports

General Manager Philip Haynes and Nexgen Golf Coach Shmari Joseph receiving equipment from Krish Nath

General Manager Philip Haynes and Nexgen Golf Coach Shmari Joseph receiving equipment from Krish Nath

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA)/ Nexgen Academy were recent beneficiaries of gear from the United Kingdom (UK) Golf Club as part of the local club’s ongoing development.

Members of the Oaks Golf Club and the Pro Shop located in Surrey, UK represented by overseas based Guyanese Krish Nath contributed golf equipment to the rapidly growing golf program in Guyana on Thursday.

Mr. Nath, a psychologist by profession, is a Guyanese who migrated to London and explained that he was impressed by the rapid growth of the sport.

“The program developed by Mr. Hussain is astounding given the short time frame and the fact that Golf was not a sport accessible to many Guyanese prior to his intervention”.

Even in the UK which has hundreds of golf courses, nothing of this magnitude has ever been attempted. General Manager Philip Haynes and Shmari Joseph were on hand to receive the equipment which will greatly aid the development of the sport to beginners around the country.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bartica Zone kicks off tonight

Bartica Zone kicks off tonight

Aug 24, 2024

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship… – Nationals set for Sept. 6 Kaieteur Sports – Following four years of inactivity due to the COVID pandemic, the increasingly popular...
Read More
West Indies take the lead in T20I series

West Indies take the lead in T20I series

Aug 24, 2024

UK Golf Club Members Donate Equipment to Nexgen Golf Academy

UK Golf Club Members Donate Equipment to Nexgen...

Aug 24, 2024

GCB declares Sean Devers’ article as misleading and mischievous

GCB declares Sean Devers’ article as...

Aug 24, 2024

Rupununi residents receive sports gear from the People National Congress Reform

Rupununi residents receive sports gear from the...

Aug 24, 2024

Confidence high as final four teams clash for championship honours

Confidence high as final four teams clash for...

Aug 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]