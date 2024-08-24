Team Mohameds builds salon to support single mother

Kaieteur News – The Mohameds in their effort to support small businesses, has constructed a salon for a single mother whose dream is to own and operate a hair and makeup business.

The 21-year-old mother, Tamira Benjamin from Coomacka Mines, Region 10, is now in the process of stocking her new business while continuing to serve her clients. Previously, she offered house calls to clients as far as Linden, but now they can enjoy her services in the spacious, newly built salon.

“Mr. Mohamed wished her continued success and encouraged her to expand her services to clients across the region,” Mohamed stated in the press release.