New $38M nursery school for Batavia

Kaieteur News – Home to over 600 residents, the Amerindian Village of Batavia which is located along the Cuyuni River, Region Seven, is set to get a new nursery school building valued at $38,984,355.

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, who awarded the project, revealed that the school will be built by contractor – B&S Contracting Service.

During a visit to the village back in May, President Irfaan Ali had announced the plans to build a nursery school there, noting it is all part of his government commitment to enhance education in the community.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at a press conference held at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) earlier this year had listed over 30 nursery schools that are currently being built or would be built this year.

During that press conference, the minister said that having achieved universal primary education in the country, the intention is to achieve universal nursery and secondary education.

“What does universal mean, it means all over. So all over Guyana we want nursery aged children to be able to access nursery schools and nursery education in Guyana is not compulsory as yet but we have registered the highest enrollment in the Commonwealth Caribbean at more than 85 percent of our nursery age cohort attending nursery school,” she said

The minister added that where there is a gap it would be where there are not enough schools and that is mostly in the hinterland regions.