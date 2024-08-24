Confidence high as final four teams clash for championship honours

Kaieteur Sports – The final four teams in the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast 2024 are not taking each other for granted. They are keen on reaching the final on August 24 at the National Stadium, Providence.

At a press conference on Thursday, team representatives touched on their laser focus on achieving their objectives.

The first semi-final is set for 15:00h between Montra Jaguars and Mahdia (Movements Family), followed by Titans All-Stars against Diamond Gunners at 17:00h. The exhibition match is from 19:00h, with the final from 20:30h.

The organisers have reminded patrons that admission to the venue is free.

Each of the losing semi-finalists on August 24 will take home $250,000, compliments of Premier Insurance.

Second-place – $500,000 from SuperBet Guyana, and the winner pockets $1.5M from Star Rentals.

More so, players will vie for the titles of Most Runs, Most Wickets, and Player of the Final. Each winner will receive a Smart TV and a $75,000 cash prize compliments of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.

Assuria Insurance will present a motorbike, and $85,000 will go to the Most Valuable Player.

Additionally, $100,000 will be split equally between the Kawasaki Super Striker of the tournament (player with the highest strike rate—minimum of 12 balls) and the Most Economical bowler (lowest economy rate—minimum of 24 balls).

