Windies speed sensation Joseph honoured by PNCR and NA Mayor and Town Council

Kaieteur Sports – West Indies speedster Shamar Joseph was presented with tokens of appreciation from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) and The New Amsterdam Mayor and Town Council (NAMTC). The simple but significant ceremony was held recently at the NAMTC Office.

Shadow Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport of the PNCR, Nima Flue Bess, and the NAMTC presented separate tokens of appreciation to the fiery West Indies speedster.

Joseph was presented with a gold wicket pendant and a canvas painting. The painting depicts the moment when he captured five wickets on his test debut in December last year against the Australians in Australia.

Toasts were offered with words of encouragement to the cricketer, who brought international recognition and fame to his hometown in Baracara.

Attending the ceremony were Mayor Wainwright Mc Intosh, Deputy Mayor Kirk Fraser, Councillor Polliann Shultz and Acting Town Clerk Devon Gallay among others.

In his latest appearance for the West Indies against South Africa at the Providence National Stadium in Guyana, he captured a 5-fer to chalk up the third of his brief career.

Joseph has been outstanding thus far gaining the spotlight with several achievements. Among them, the record of scoring the highest individual score by a West Indian number 11 batsman on test debut.

Taking a wicket off the first delivery bowled in test cricket – becoming the second West Indies bowler to do so.

He took a five-wicket haul on test debut becoming the 10th West Indian cricketer to do so. He became the second bowler in test cricket history to complete the double of taking a wicket off the first delivery on Test debut and taking a 5-fer.

Joseph also became the first West Indian player to achieve the unique distinction of scoring over 50 runs and taking five wickets on debut. (Samuel Whyte)