Suenarine donates uniforms to Cotton Tree Cricket Club

Kaieteur Sports – Cotton Tree Cricket Club were beneficiaries of cricket uniforms from rice farmer Rusty Suenarine and his family. A total of 35 set of colored uniforms were presented during this week at the club. The uniforms included shirt and trousers and hats to suit.

The West Berbice-based cricket club made great strides in recent youth tournaments and has produced cricketers for Berbice and Guyana youth teams.

Suenarine, who hails from Cotton Tree, has recognized the talent from the club and found it fitting to give back to a place that is close to his heart.

Additionally, Suenarine has took it upon himself to cover the expenses of a qualified coach to provide knowledge with training sessions to the Cotton Tree youths. Winston Smith of the Berbice Cricket Board is the coach that will perform this duty at Cotton Tree.

Right-arm fast bowling sensation Arif Khan is the most recognized youth player that club produced in recent years. He represented Berbice and Guyana at youth levels, and he is tipped to play for the National team in the near future.

Some of the players with inter-county experience are Rashad Gaffur, Arif Bacchus and Shoaib Gaffoor.

In addition to the solid youth foundation at Cotton Tree, the club has dominated senior inter-club cricket in the West Berbice area in recent times. Popularly known as the Cotton Tree Die Hard Club, they were victors at the 2024 AJM Mash It Up T20 tournament which had a sold-out crowd at Bush Lot, West Berbice.