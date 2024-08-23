Mohameds support Guyanese law student with studies at Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad

Kaieteur News – The Mohameds in keeping with their commitment to education have offered their support to another Guyanese student at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad.

The law student, Angel Stephens a resident of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown is currently in her second year at the institution, following her undergraduate studies at the University of Guyana, the Mohameds said.

Given the fact that Stephens has excelled in her studies, the Mohameds stated in the release that they are, “thrilled to aid such a talented individual in her quest for academic excellence.” Over the years, they have helped numerous young people complete their law school education, many of whom are now practising both within and outside Guyana. “The Mohameds remain dedicated to nurturing young talent and will continue to support individuals pursuing their dreams in various fields, including sports, education, and beyond.” Mohameds statement concluded.