Mohameds support Guyanese law student with studies at Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad

Latest update August 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 23, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Mohameds in keeping with their commitment to education have offered their support to another Guyanese student at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad.
The law student, Angel Stephens a resident of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown is currently in her second year at the institution, following her undergraduate studies at the University of Guyana, the Mohameds said.
Given the fact that Stephens has excelled in her studies, the Mohameds stated in the release that they are, “thrilled to aid such a talented individual in her quest for academic excellence.” Over the years, they have helped numerous young people complete their law school education, many of whom are now practising both within and outside Guyana. “The Mohameds remain dedicated to nurturing young talent and will continue to support individuals pursuing their dreams in various fields, including sports, education, and beyond.” Mohameds statement concluded.
Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.
Aug 23, 2024ENet Senior Caribbean Squash Championships… Kaieteur Sports – In front of a decent home crowd, Guyanese squash stars Ashley Khalil and Ashley DeGroot clinched the 2024 Women’s Doubles title...
Aug 23, 2024
Aug 23, 2024
Aug 23, 2024
Aug 23, 2024
Aug 23, 2024
Kaieteur News – In the 21st century, where nations tout the progress of modern civilization, where skyscrapers pierce... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]