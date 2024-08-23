Linden Group, GNA plan Netball Clinic to help resuscitate sport

Kaieteur Sports – A decision was taken after a meeting with President of the Guyana Netball Association (GNA) Ailene Bowman and a committee that has an interest in the revival of the sport.

It was staged Friday last at the Regional Democratic Council of Region 10’s Boardroom and that outcome has led to a one-week clinic for boys and girls between ages 8 to 17 at the Mackenzie High School Hard Court.

The idea was floated to have a discussion with the GNA head by Kenesha Dey-Venture, who was recently appointed Region Ten Youth Officer, and this prompted a visit to Linden by Bowman, an executive member of the GNA and former national player Donnette Boston.

They met with former Linden netball player Denise Belgrave, Odessa Adams, Businesswoman Dianta Phillips, Franklyn Kingston and veteran sports journalist, Joseph Chapman.

The deliberations surrounded the dormancy of the sport in the town and at the national level, which was for about 15 years, according to the GNA Head.

Those present felt that an effort should be made as early as possible and it was agreed to have it in the coming week.

Parents and guardians are advised to make contact with the following persons to register or to request more information on the clinic: Denise Belgrave – 630-5661, Dianta Phillips – 500-1205, Abdulla Hamid or Odessa Adams.

The clinic is targeting 30 players and the sessions for the children will be next Monday through to Friday from 9:00hrs – 11:00hrs at the Mackenzie High School Hard Court in Retrieve.