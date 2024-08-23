Historic Gold for Guyanese duo Khalil and DeGroot

ENet Senior Caribbean Squash Championships…

Kaieteur Sports – In front of a decent home crowd, Guyanese squash stars Ashley Khalil and Ashley DeGroot clinched the 2024 Women’s Doubles title at the ENet Senior Caribbean Championship, held at the newly inaugurated National Racquet Centre (NRC) Doubles’ Courts.

Playing before a vibrant and supportive crowd, Khalil and DeGroot delivered a spectacular performance, defeating Barbadian opponents Amanda Haywood and Sumairaa Suleman with scores of 11-3 and 11-9.

The electrifying final saw Khalil and DeGroot maintain their dominance on home turf, securing the gold medal for the third consecutive year. Their previous victories came in Jamaica in 2022 and the Cayman Islands in 2023.

The win was celebrated not only by the local crowd but also by notable figures including Assistant Director of Sport Franklin Wilson, Guyana Olympic Association President Godfrey Munroe and Guyana Squash Association President, David Fernandes, among others.

The intense final showcased the depth of local talent as Khalil and DeGroot demonstrated their exceptional teamwork and tactical prowess. The duo’s victory was particularly poignant as it was achieved on their home soil, adding a special layer of significance to their accomplishment.

Khalil expressed her elation, stating, “I think it’s unbelievable, because the pressure was on us,” while DeGroot reflected on the support of the home crowd, saying, “It was nice to do this with the home crowd behind us, so we’re happy to keep it home.”

Earlier in the day, Khalil and DeGroot secured their place in the final with a decisive straight-sets victory over Jamaican competitors Mia Todd and Mehar Trehan, showcasing their readiness and resilience.

Khalil and DeGroot’s triumph not only reaffirms their position as dominant forces in Caribbean squash but also highlights the growing popularity and competitive spirit of doubles squash in Guyana as well as in the Caribbean. “We only started doing Doubles in the Caribbean in the last four years, so I think we’ve started a nice trend here,” DeGroot concluded.

Their victory at the NRC marks a new chapter in the CASA Women’s Doubles history, solidifying their legacy and inspiring future generations of squash players.