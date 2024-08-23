Gov’t promising Amerindians 64 new wells by year-end in hinterland regions

Kaieteur News – As part of the government’s drive to improve access to potable water, 64 wells will be completed by the end of 2024 in the hinterland regions.

This announcement was made by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during his presentation at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal, on Wednesday.

Since August 2020, the government has invested over $4.9 billion in the hinterland, significantly enhancing access to treated water. To date, 95 wells have already been drilled in these regions. In the year of 2024, one can expect 64 wells being drilled. By the time, we are finished with this year, 139 wells are expected to be completed in terms of drilling in four years” Minister Croal announced. Recently, an additional $600 million in supplemental funding was approved to drill more wells and extend water supply systems, bringing the total budgetary allocation for 2024 to $2.1 billion.

These projects will be carried out in Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine, with completion expected by year-end. In Region One, two wells will be drilled in the Mabaruma sub-district, two in Arakaka and Para, and five in Matthews Ridge, Big Creek, Tassawini, Eye Lash, and Baramita. In Region Two, six wells will be drilled in Wakapoa, Siriki, Kabakaburi, Caria Caria, Santa Mission, and Lower Bonasika Creek, and one well in Kamarang, Region Seven.

Currently, wells are being drilled in Santa Cruz, Warapoka, Kokerite, Waikrebi, Kariako, Chinese Landing, and Assakata in Region One. Additionally, several trestles have been tendered and awarded in various communities. Potable water coverage currently stands at 79 percent in Region One, 70 percent in Region Seven, 87 percent in Region Eight, and 94 percent in Region Nine. With this ongoing momentum, potable water coverage is expected to reach 93 percent by year-end and 100 percent by the end of 2025 in the hinterland regions.

To encourage community participation and generate income, many communities have partnered with Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to extend water distribution networks and undertake other projects. Meanwhile, Minister Croal, along with Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues on Wednesday, handed over 16 contracts to several village councils for the construction of water supply systems. A total of $13.8 million was allocated to Kopinang, Sand Creek, Kaicumbay, Sawariwau, Capoey, Quatata, Quiko, Quarrie, Yurong Paru, Masakenari, Katu’ur, Kokshebai, Baitoon, Sawarinau, Semonie, and Maruranau.

Additionally, Arrau received $9.36 million for community participation, $5.7 million was allocated to Waipa, and $3 million to Falmouth. In total, $32 million will be injected into the village economies. (DPI)