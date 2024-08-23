Eight contractors bid to construct multipurpose wharf at Charity

Kaieteur News – Eight contractors have submitted bids to build a new multipurpose wharf at Charity, Region Two.

As reported previously, the Ministry of Public Works had tendered for the ‘Construction of the New Charity Market Multipurpose Wharf’ and shared that the project is estimated to cost $881,000,894.

During the reading of bids this week at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that three out of the eight contractors bid above the engineer’s $881 million for the project.

The contractors who applied for the project are S. Jagmohan Construction & General Supplies Inc., – $880,234,803; Well Built Construction Service – $1,182,494,670; Sheriff Construction Inc. – $797,325,847; Crown Road & Drainage Contractors; VG Group Guyana Inc. – $832,541,745; A Alli Construction – $777,778,365; S Maraj Contracting Services – $906,918,548; and Samaroo’s Investment – $874,707,800.

Kaieteur News understands the Charity Market wharf has been in a deteriorated state for a number of years. Regional Chairperson of Region Two, Vilma De Silva told this publication previously that this new project is expected to be done in two phases, with phase one being done this year and the other phase beginning in the new year. “It would be a brand-new wharf, the old one will be demolished and then you would see the start of the new one,” she said.

According to the Regional Chair, the move to have the new structure built is because the current wharf has outlived its lifespan posing a threat to persons who are operating at the facility. “Already persons who occupy there, we sent them notices to vacate because that structure outlived its life span so it’s only a threat for persons to be operating from there at the wharf,” she added.

Still to receive the design works and other specifications for the project from the ministry, De Silva said at the time that she is unable to say if vendors would be accommodated at the new structure when completed. However, she noted that the Regional Administration is constructing a new market facility at Charity which is set to accommodate 115 vendors. “I’m not sure (if) we gonna house them, we want to do some changes but it will be real transformational,” she stated.

Kaieteur News understands that the current Charity Market Wharf has been around for over 30 years and is frequently being used by persons heading into the hinterland of Region One, and farmers living in the Pomeroon area.