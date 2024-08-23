Latest update August 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Eight contractors bid to construct multipurpose wharf at Charity

Aug 23, 2024 News

The market and wharf at Charity, Region Two. (Photo Courtesy, Marco Farouk Basir’s Facebook page)

The market and wharf at Charity, Region Two. (Photo Courtesy, Marco Farouk Basir’s Facebook page)

Kaieteur News – Eight contractors have submitted bids to build a new multipurpose wharf at Charity, Region Two.

As reported previously, the Ministry of Public Works had tendered for the ‘Construction of the New Charity Market Multipurpose Wharf’ and shared that the project is estimated to cost $881,000,894.

During the reading of bids this week at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that three out of the eight contractors bid above the engineer’s $881 million for the project.

The contractors who applied for the project are S. Jagmohan Construction & General Supplies Inc., – $880,234,803; Well Built Construction Service – $1,182,494,670; Sheriff Construction Inc. – $797,325,847; Crown Road & Drainage Contractors; VG Group Guyana Inc. – $832,541,745; A Alli Construction – $777,778,365; S Maraj Contracting Services – $906,918,548; and Samaroo’s Investment – $874,707,800.

Kaieteur News understands the Charity Market wharf has been in a deteriorated state for a number of years. Regional Chairperson of Region Two, Vilma De Silva told this publication previously that this new project is expected to be done in two phases, with phase one being done this year and the other phase beginning in the new year. “It would be a brand-new wharf, the old one will be demolished and then you would see the start of the new one,” she said.

According to the Regional Chair, the move to have the new structure built is because the current wharf has outlived its lifespan posing a threat to persons who are operating at the facility. “Already persons who occupy there, we sent them notices to vacate because that structure outlived its life span so it’s only a threat for persons to be operating from there at the wharf,” she added.

Still to receive the design works and other specifications for the project from the ministry, De Silva said at the time that she is unable to say if vendors would be accommodated at the new structure when completed. However, she noted that the Regional Administration is constructing a new market facility at Charity which is set to accommodate 115 vendors. “I’m not sure (if) we gonna house them, we want to do some changes but it will be real transformational,” she stated.

Kaieteur News understands that the current Charity Market Wharf has been around for over 30 years and is frequently being used by persons heading into the hinterland of Region One, and farmers living in the Pomeroon area.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Historic Gold for Guyanese duo Khalil and DeGroot

Historic Gold for Guyanese duo Khalil and DeGroot

Aug 23, 2024

ENet Senior Caribbean Squash Championships… Kaieteur Sports – In front of a decent home crowd, Guyanese squash stars Ashley Khalil and Ashley DeGroot clinched the 2024 Women’s Doubles title...
Read More
Fernandes wins World Masters Squash 40+ title

Fernandes wins World Masters Squash 40+ title

Aug 23, 2024

Build-up to 2026 begins for WI, SA

Build-up to 2026 begins for WI, SA

Aug 23, 2024

Guyana suffer defeat by an innings and 46-runs

Guyana suffer defeat by an innings and 46-runs

Aug 23, 2024

Windies speed sensation Joseph honoured by PNCR and NA Mayor and Town Council

Windies speed sensation Joseph honoured by PNCR...

Aug 23, 2024

Linden Group, GNA plan Netball Clinic to help resuscitate sport

Linden Group, GNA plan Netball Clinic to help...

Aug 23, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]