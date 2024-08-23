Amerindians are only allowed to observe NTC “closed-doors meetings” from outside – Chairman says

Kaieteur News – Amerindians and other observers will have to observe the ongoing National Toshaos Council’s (NTC) “Closed Door” meetings from outside of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre’s (ACCC) Dome, NTC’s Chairman, Derrick John said on Thursday.

According to John, the Amerindian Act No. 6 of 2006, empowers the NTC to determine its own procedures and establish its own rules for consultation with a minister. “In strict adherence to this Act, the NTC determined that the meetings held in the dome of the ACCC following the opening ceremony of the NTC Conference would be closed-door consultations reserved exclusively for Toshaos, village leaders, and Ministers of Government”, John stated before adding. “Therefore, entry to the dome requires proper accreditation from the NTC”.

For other Amerindians, and observers who wish to be part of the meetings, John said “… provisions were made to accommodate them on the ground floor of the ACCC (outside of the dome), where the proceedings of the closed-door meetings are being streamed live”.

John made the statements following strong criticisms that an Indigenous Member of Parliament (MP); Vincent Henry was wrongly thrown out of the NTC meetings. Henry, an opposition MP had said, that he was not allowed to sit in at the ongoing National Toshaos Council Conference (NTCC) despite being an indigenous man.

“The presentation by the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat was stopped because of my presence and then the police escorted me out of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre,” the opposition MP said in a Facebook post. According to Henry, those who accosted him said that he was an imposter and then later told him that the conference is only for Toshaos. The minister’s interactive session with the Toshaos ended around 16:30hrs following an announcement by one of the chairpersons that it was time to take a break.

John in his statement said that Henry and another opposition member, Mervin Williams who too was reportedly denied entry, were not properly accredited to be part of the meetings. “In the case of Mr. Henry, he brazenly impersonated a delegate during an afternoon session, even going so far as to pose with an ill-gotten ‘officials’ badge,” John said while adding “Mr. Henry was instructed promptly to remove himself from the dome as he was not properly accredited, and both he and Mr. Williams, along with others who lacked accreditation, were invited to follow the proceedings on the ground floor of the ACCC”.

John continued “The NTC stands resolutely by the actions taken to uphold the safety and order of the conference, for the rules and regulations regarding attendance are essential to protecting all participants and ensuring that the conference can fulfill its objectives without any form of disruption”.

The NTC and the government had come under strong criticisms by the opposition for its actions. One of the executives of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Mark DeFrance stated on Tuesday, “It pains me therefore to see such treatment meted out to a son of our soil, a man who has given to our great nation in various aspects of life, but more so a sitting Member of Parliament.”

DeFrance pointed out that the Amerindian Act of 2006 gives Henry the right as an Indigenous person to attend the conference. “Chapter 43 (3) b of the Act, states clearly who can attend meetings of the National Toshaos’ Council. Any Amerindian”, DeFrance said.

He added that a few years ago, he himself as Guyanese of Amerindian heritage, wanted to attend the NTC conference and had reached out to Lennox Shuman (a former Vice-Chairman of the NTC) regarding who can attend. DeFrance said that Shuman had directed him to the Amerindian Act and since then he has attended the last three NTC meetings. “Sometimes observing and even asking questions and giving suggestions, as is my right,” DeFrance related before adding: “I do hope that our former Deputy Speaker (Lennox Shuman) has not lost his voice and will call out those who have disenfranchised an Amerindian brother (Henry) of his right to attend and listen to the plight of our people”.

DeFrance believes that the move to throw Henry out might be because of his political affiliation. “For us to fix our country, we must learn to look beyond the veil of political parties and work together for the greater good,” he advised.” “All must have a fair and equal say in determining what is best for all Guyanese, through healthy and respectful dialogue and interactions.”

He said too “as people of the first nation, it is our duty to lead. No one will put our interests first. We must represent us. The time for petty politics is long past. Today is the time for collective nation building.”

DeFrance is not the only one who weighed in on the eviction of Henry. A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) in a statement said that his eviction from the conference is a “vile and illegal act” and blamed the PPP led administration. “APNU rejects the purported excuse that the conference is only for Toshaos.” APNU stated too that the Amerindian Act dictates that the NTC shall “allow Amerindians to attend its meetings.” “Guyanese should denounce the PPP’s action for what it is a blatant violation of the rights of Mr. Vincent Henry and another act of PPP bad mindedness and control freakism”, APNU said. The government and the NTC are yet to respond to the allegations made that they broke the law by throwing out an Indigenous Member of Parliament out of the NTYC conference.