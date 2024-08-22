Suicide Squad captures inaugural Cue Sports National Team’s event title

Kaieteur Sports – In a thrilling conclusion to the Cue Sport Association of Guyana’s (CSAG) first-ever National Team Pool tournament, Team Suicide Squad, led by Captain Kamil Hussain, narrowly defeated Team Predators to claim the championship title.

The intense final match took place last Sunday at Butcher’s Pools Hall.

Launched earlier this year, the tournament marked the country’s largest 8-Ball Pool competition, earning recognition from the National Sports Commission. The event showcased exceptional talent and professionalism in both Junior and Senior categories, proving to be a resounding success.

The tournament officially kicked off on July 26 and ran through to August 18, attracting participants from various regions across the country. A total of 20 teams, comprising 140 players, competed fiercely for the top spot. In the end, Team Suicide Squad emerged victorious, lifting the inaugural CSA National Team’s trophy.

In a nail-biting final, Team Suicide Squad edged out Team Predators, securing the coveted first-place prize of $700,000, along with several additional prizes and incentives. The winning team, guided by their captain Kamil Hussain, included seasoned players such as Anthony Xavier, Johnathan Parbhu, Jameel De’Agrella, Chandrapaul Ramlachman, Nairpaul Balram, and Sewchan Narine, all of whom contributed to their triumphant performance.

Following the victory, Captain Hussain expressed his pride in his team’s performance over the past few weeks. “Winning this tournament is incredibly satisfying for me as a player, but it wouldn’t have been possible without my team. They played exceptional pool throughout the competition, and I’m really proud of the guys for pulling off such a wonderful tournament,” Hussain told this publication.

Hussain also extended his gratitude to the sponsors and fans that supported them throughout the tournament, acknowledging their vital role in the team’s success.

The four-week competition featured matches at four top-tier venues, including Sunil & San Pool Bar in Mahaica, Butchers Chili Spot on Sheriff Street, Suraj Sports Bar in Meten Meer Zorg, and Jason Pool Bar in South Ruimveldt Gardens. The tournament was proudly sponsored by Ivanaoff Vodka.