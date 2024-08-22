Middlesbrough FC star Isaiah Jones set for Golden Jaguars debut against Suriname

– Shabazz announce Golden Jaguars roster for League A

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Isaiah Jones, star player for Middlesbrough FC, is set to make his debut for the Golden Jaguars after being named in Coach Jamaal Shabazz’s 24-man squad for the start of the CONCACAF Nations League.

The Golden Jaguars have qualified for League A of the Nations League, where they are grouped with Costa Rica, Guatemala, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Suriname.

Guyana will kick off their campaign on September 5, marking the return of international football at the National Track and Field Centre, where they will face one of their oldest rivals, Suriname.

After the clash with their Dutch-speaking neighbours, the Golden Jaguars will travel to Fort-de-France for a match against Martinique.

Regarding the squad selection, and thanks to another good find by scout Faizal Khan, Jones, a fan-favourite at English Championship club Middlesbrough FC, will be looking to impress Coach Shabazz.

The 25-year-old joined Middlesbrough from non-league side Tooting & Mitcham in 2019 and made his league debut for the Teessiders in August 2021 after loan spells with St Johnstone and Queen of the South.

Jones is the only debutant in Coach Shabazz’s squad, as the veteran Trinidadian coach has chosen to rely largely on familiar faces and players who played key roles in the team’s promotion from League B to League A in the Nations League.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Kaieteur News, Shabazz said his objective remains clear: to maintain their spot in League A.

“The League A draw was a very interesting one for us. All the teams in Group A are ranked above us in the FIFA and CONCACAF Rankings, so, our main ambition really is to stay up in League A at the end of the season,” Shabazz stated.

According to Shabazz, “Most Caribbean teams, when they go up to League A, by the end of the season, they get demoted back to League B, so survival is key for us.”

The fourth edition of the Concacaf Nations League will showcase the Confederation’s 41 men’s senior national teams, taking place during the FIFA Match Windows of September, October, and November 2024.

The Finals, where a new champion will emerge, are set for March 2025.

The tournament will maintain its three-league structure (A, B, and C), with teams allocated into the leagues based on their performance in the previous edition (2023/24).

In League A, comprising 16 teams, a Quarter-final round is incorporated. During the Group Stage, the 12 lowest-ranked League A national team (determined by the Concacaf Rankings) are divided into two groups of six teams each.

They will engage in a “Swiss style” league system, with each team contesting four games (two at home and two away).

Following the Group Stage matches in September and October 2024, the top two finishers from each group (totalling four teams) will progress to the Quarterfinals. They will join the four highest-ranked League A teams (Mexico, United States, Panama, and Canada).

Scheduled within the September, October, and November 2024 FIFA Match Windows, the Quarter-finals for League A will take place in November 2024.

The climax of the 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League will unfold in March 2025 during the Finals, where the tournament’s fourth champion will be crowned.

Goalkeepers: Quillan Roberts (Western Suburbs FC, New Zealand), Kai McKenzie Lyle (Oxford City FC, UK) and Akel Clarke (Slingerz FC, Guyana)

Defenders: Curtez Kellman (Slingerz FC, Guyana), Jalen Jones (Oxford City FC, UK), Colin Nelson (GDF FC, Guyana), Terence Vancooten (Burton Albion FC, UK), Leo Lovell (Slingerz FC, Guyana)

Liam Gordon (Walsall FC, UK), Jeremy Garrett (Slingerz FC, Guyana), Reiss Greenidge, (Maidstone United FC, UK) and Samuel Cox (Oxford City FC, UK).

Midfielders: Nathan Ferguson (Maidenhead United FC, UK), Ryan Hackett (GDF FC, Guyana), Elliot Bonds (Fleetwood Town FC, UK), Daniel Wilson (Western Tigers FC, Guyana), Nathan Moriah Welch (Hibernian FC, Scotland), Stephen Duke McKenna (Harrogate FC, UK) and Kadell Daniel (Croydon Athletic, UK).

Forwards: Kelsey Benjamin (GDF FC, Guyana), Osaze De Rosario (Seattle Sounders FC, USA), Omari Glasgow (Chicago Fire FC, USA), Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough FC, UK) and Deon Moore (Woking Football Club, UK).