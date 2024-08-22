Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ heads to Bartica on Saturday

Kaieteur Sports – The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Bartica edition to start Saturday evening at the Community Centre tarmac.

The event will serve as the final zonal competition before the commencement of the national championship on September 6th at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

According to the coordinating committee, “The excitement for the staging of the Bartica edition is palpable in the community. All the players, the communities, and their respective fans are eagerly anticipating the kickoff. After all, it has been several years since the tournament was staged in the region owing to the pandemic, so the excitement and anticipation are at an all-time high, which bodes well for the success of the competition. It’s almost as if the event is being played for the first time in the region given the hiatus.”

The coordinating committee further said, “The area is historically known for producing quality players at every level, and as such, this is no different. We expect a highly competitive affair, which has been a staple of not only the region but the entire season of the event. The expectation is for the best team to represent the region at the national competition, which is only weeks away.”

The opening night will feature the round of 16, with the respective winners advancing to the quarterfinal section.

In the opening match. Genasyde will oppose Police at 19:00hrs, while Beachside 04 will tackle Pluto at 19:30hrs, and Bay Boys will engage Agatash at 20:00hrs. In the fourth contest, Falmouth Stars will lock horns with Mighty Ruler at 20:30hrs, with Avengers battling Spanish Men at 21:00hrs, and Jones Avenue opposing Stelling Crew at 21:00hrs.

In the final two fixtures, Misdemeanor will face off against Almanac Kings at 22:00hrs, and Ruler Top Form will match skills with New Modern Crew at 22:30hrs. The second night will feature the quarterfinal, semifinal, and eventual championship match.

The eventual winner will represent the zone at the national championship.

Round of 16 fixtures

19:00hrs: Genasyde vs. Police

19:30hrs: Beachside 04 vs. Pluto

20:00hrs: Bad Boys vs. Agatash

20:30hrs: Falmouth Stars vs. Mighty Ruler

21:00hrs: Avengers vs. Spanish Men

21:30hrs: Jones Avenue vs. Stelling Crew

22:00hrs: Misdemeanor vs Almanac Kings

22:30hrs: Ruler Top Form vs. New Modern Crew