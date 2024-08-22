Bajans dominate men, women senior CASA C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – At the 2024 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Senior Championship, the Open Singles events wrapped up on Tuesday at the Georgetown Club, where Barbadian Margot Prow successfully defended her Women’s title by overcoming Guyanese contender Mary Fung-A-Fat in the final. In the Men’s category, Prow’s fellow Barbadian, Khamal Cumberbatch, claimed the top spot.

In the Women’s Open final, Margot Prow defeated Mary Fung-A-Fat in straight sets, winning 3-0 in a match that lasted 25 minutes. Prow controlled the first set 11-6 and, despite Fung-A-Fat’s early efforts in the second set, managed to take it 11-7. With a two-set lead, Prow remained dominant, closing out the final set 11-6 to secure her second consecutive Women’s title.

After the match, Fung-A-Fat reflected on her performance, stating, “It’s hard to go from a win and carry through. Mentally, it’s like an emotional rollercoaster.” She added, “From the beginning, I was a bit heavy-footed, not mentally as settled, my lines weren’t as good today, and she (Prow) was just on. All credit to her, she deserves the win tonight.”

Prow celebrating her second CASA Senior title, noted that, “We’re friends, but when you get on court, you need to put that all aside and really focus on your game.”

When asked which of her two titles was more satisfying, she responded, “Probably this one! Taking a title after a title is a lot of pressure, so winning it twice feels really good.”

Likewise, in the Men’s division, Khamal Cumberbatch also of Barbados showcased his dominance by defeating Julian Jarvis of the Cayman Islands in straight sets, 13-11, 11-9, and 11-5, in a match lasting 38 minutes to capture the Men’s Individual title.

The tournament continued with more exciting action in the Doubles, Teams, and Mixed Teams events.