Zion Hickerson victorious at first US Tennis tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Zion Hickerson claimed his first U10 USTA Junior Circuit Title at Court Sense Training Center in Bogota, New Jersey.

In the final, he defeated Rahul Bedekar 4-0 after a tough challenge in the semifinal ended in a 4-3 tie break.

Zion had the opportunity to close out the match at 4-2 but he made some errors when trying to break his opponent at 3-2. Eventually, he held his nerve to win the final game during the tie breaker.

This tournament is a part of his US Tour which included his recently completed football training camp with Atletico Madrid in Washington DC. He has one more tennis tournament this month.

