Latest update August 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Zion Hickerson victorious at first US Tennis tournament

Aug 21, 2024 Sports

Zion Hickerson won his first tournament on US tour

Zion Hickerson won his first tournament on US tour

Kaieteur Sports – Zion Hickerson claimed his first U10 USTA Junior Circuit Title at Court Sense Training Center in Bogota, New Jersey.

In the final, he defeated Rahul Bedekar 4-0 after a tough challenge in the semifinal ended in a 4-3 tie break.

Zion had the opportunity to close out the match at 4-2 but he made some errors when trying to break his opponent at 3-2. Eventually, he held his nerve to win the final game during the tie breaker.

Zion Hickerson

Zion Hickerson

This tournament is a part of his US Tour which included his recently completed football training camp with Atletico Madrid in Washington DC. He has one more tennis tournament this month.

Special thanks went to Ministry of Youth, Culture & Sports, Guyana Tennis Association, Guyana Olympic Association, Sheltez Tennis Club and his sponsors BK Group of Companies, Jai Signs & Auto Design Guyana, Ideal-Life INC., Tri-Stone Auto Sales, Nabi Construction Inc., DeSinco Limited Food & Beverage, Hand InHand, FireSide Grill,ANSA McAL Distribution Inc., D Singh Trading, Total Air Cargo Sales & Handling Agents Inc., Vegetarian Gardens, Cevons Waste Management, Sandra Maria AB(Sweden) and W J Enterprise.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Zion Hickerson victorious at first US Tennis tournament

Zion Hickerson victorious at first US Tennis tournament

Aug 21, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Zion Hickerson claimed his first U10 USTA Junior Circuit Title at Court Sense Training Center in Bogota, New Jersey. In the final, he defeated Rahul Bedekar 4-0 after a tough...
Read More
Nicolette Fernandes ‘back in love with squash’

Nicolette Fernandes ‘back in love with

Aug 21, 2024

Khalil, Carvahal through to Men’s Doubles’ semis

Khalil, Carvahal through to Men’s Doubles’...

Aug 21, 2024

Providence pitch given ‘satisfactory’ rating by ICC for T20 World Cup

Providence pitch given ‘satisfactory’ rating...

Aug 21, 2024

CWI to hold election for Vice President on September 20

CWI to hold election for Vice President on...

Aug 21, 2024

Three Guyanese referees selected for CFU U14 Challenge Series

Three Guyanese referees selected for CFU U14...

Aug 21, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]