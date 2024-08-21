Police issue missing person notice for school girl who disappeared three months ago

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued a missing person notice for a 15-year-old girl, who was last seen dressed in her school uniform three months ago.

The missing teenager has been identified as, Telisha Carryl of Lot 725 Anna Catherina Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Carryl who attends the Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School, was last seen dressed in her school uniform on May 20, 2024. “If seen please contact her grandmother Desiree Richmond on 665-3313 or her mother Asnte Richmond on 677-7343 or the Lenora Police Station on 268-2328/268-2399.