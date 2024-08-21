Latest update August 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Police issue missing person notice for school girl who disappeared three months ago

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued a missing person notice for a 15-year-old  girl, who was last seen dressed in her school uniform three months ago.

Missing: Telisha Carryl

The missing teenager has been identified as, Telisha Carryl of Lot 725 Anna Catherina Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Carryl who attends the Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School, was last seen dressed in her school uniform on May 20, 2024. “If seen please contact her grandmother Desiree Richmond on 665-3313 or her mother Asnte Richmond on 677-7343 or the Lenora Police Station on 268-2328/268-2399.

