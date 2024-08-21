Khalil, Carvahal through to Men’s Doubles’ semis

– Fung-A-Fat faceoff with Bajan Margot Prow Women’s final

Kaieteur Sports – On the penultimate evening of the individual category at the ENet-sponsored Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Senior Caribbean Squash Championships, high-level squash matches lit up the Georgetown Club Courts on Monday.

It was a disappointing day for the host, as Daniel Ince exited early, falling to Barbados’ Khamal Cumberbatch with scores of 7-11, 11-7, 11-8, and 13-11. Alex Arjoon also faced defeat in his semi-final match against the top-seeded Cumberbatch after a strong showing against fourth seed Shawn Simpson, winning 11-8, 11-8, 11-8. Shomari Wiltshire battled Cameron Stafford in a thrilling five-game encounter but ultimately lost 11-5, 11-6, 10-12, 7-11, 11-5.

Over in the women’s category, number-two seed Ashley Khalil was eliminated by her teammate Mary Fung-A-Fat in straight sets, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6. Fung-A-Fat’s victory advanced her to the Women’s Single final, where she will face defending champion Margot Prow of Barbados.

Fung-A-Fat’s journey to the final included victories over Guyana’s Gabby Fraser and Cayman’s Marian Goodall on the opening day, followed by a dominant performance against Safirah Sumner and a quarterfinal win over Barbados’ Eboni Atherley, whom she defeated 11-5, 11-6, 11-4.

Arjoon, meanwhile, is guaranteed a bronze medal in the Men’s category as the injured Cameron Stafford will not compete in the third-place playoff. Another bronze medal match is between Ashley Khalil and Barbadian Amanda Haywood is scheduled for 5:30 PM.

Across at the National Racquet Centre, the Guyanese pair of Jason-Ray Khalil and Samuel Ince-Carvahal advanced to the semi-finals of the Men’s Doubles championship with a decisive 24-minute victory over Trinidad and Tobago’s Seth Thong and Leonel Sorrillo.

Despite limited preparation on the doubles court, Khalil and Ince-Carvahal cruised to an 11-6, 11-7 win, securing a semi-final spot against the Bajan duo of Darien Benn and Shawn Simpson today.

At press time, Mary Fung-A-Fat is set to face off with Margot Prow in the women’s final, while Cumberbatch will take on Julian Jervis of the Cayman Islands in the Men’s final. Detailed coverage of the finals will be provided in a future publication.