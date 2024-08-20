Private funeral for Dave Martins

Kaieteur News – Annette Arjoon, wife of the late Guyanese musical icon, Dave Martins said that there will be private funeral for him and a subsequent public memorial service at a later date.

Martins (90) died on Sunday following a period of illness. “Many thanks everyone for your kind condolences. We will be having a private funeral and a public memorial which will be at a later date,” Arjoon said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the ‘not a blade a grass’ singer. The Alliance For Change (AFC) in a message said Martins was the very essence of what a Guyanese is and was. “He embodied the spirit of Guyaneseness in the way he lived, and in the way he expressed himself through his music. Every generation of Guyanese since 1970, has embraced the nation’s unofficial anthem, ‘Not A Blade of Grass’ as that song that we are most proud of after ‘Dear Land of Guyana’. It was this song that created the spirit of defiance and patriotism that we needed when our neighbours threatened our sovereignty,” AFC said. According to the political party, Martins’ repertoire of music is a veritable catalogue of Guyanese and Caribbean life, captured and curated in musical notes and lyrics that are second to none. “These are capable of spawning fields of study and research and we so recommend. From a personal point of view, Dave Martins composed the AFC’s theme song in 2005 from his recording studio in the Cayman Islands, and for that and everything else he has contributed, we are eternally grateful. To Annette and the Martins’ family, the Leader, Nigel Hughes, Mrs. Catherine Hughes, and the entire Alliance For Change offer their heartfelt sympathy and support at this time of mourning. Dave Martins was a national hero and must be recognised as such in death.”

For its part, the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) said it was saddened to learn that Martins had passed away. “One of Guyana’s many outstanding cultural icons, Dave Martin and his Tradewinds captured the quintessence of Guyanese life. For many Guyanese, his music conjured up memories of growing up and life in simpler times,” FITUG said. According to the trade union, for most, his “Not a Blade of Grass” will be most fondly remembered at this time. “It epitomises the conviction of our people in defending our territory against aggression from Venezuela. It has not escaped our attention that the song and its lyrics still evoke the spirit of patriotism and commitment to our country.”

FITUG said though Martins is no longer with us, “his music and his life’s work will remain with us – cheering us up in difficult times, reminding us of life as Guyanese people and inspiring us to defend our country and its people. At this time, the FITUG and its thousands of members spread throughout Guyana extend their sincerest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the late Dave Martins. We thank them for sharing him with us and, as they face this difficult time in their lives, take solace in the countless lives that Dave Martins has touched through his life’s work. May his soul rest in peace.”

President Irfaan Ali Sunday evening said Martin was more than just a musician; he was a true Caribbean person whose influence extended beyond borders, touching the lives of countless individuals across the region. “His loss is deeply felt, not only in Guyana but throughout the entire Caribbean and in our diaspora. Whenever his music plays, no matter where you are, it stirs a deep sense of pride in being a Caribbean person. The rhythms and melodies carry the essence of our shared heritage, reminding us of who we are and where we come from,” the President said.

He said Dave Martins’ music connects us to our roots and fills us with a profound love for our Caribbean identity. “I am confident that while he has passed on, his music will live on. Guyana and the Caribbean are indeed poorer for his passing, but we are infinitely richer for having had the privilege of experiencing his art, his passion, and his deep love for our country and the culture of the Caribbean. Dave Martins will be dearly missed, but his spirit will forever resonate in the rhythms of our Caribbean identity.”