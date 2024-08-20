Latest update August 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

President Ali and Lennox Cush to lead teams in Cricket for Charity

Aug 20, 2024 Sports

Flashback to 2023! President Dr. Irfaan Ali (left) and Lennox Cush, along with the son of Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Imran Tahir, after the coin toss

Kaieteur Sports – Some former international players, Ministers of government, entertainers, and athletes will join in a noble cause to raise funds for charitable organisations in Guyana when they compete in the exciting Cricket For Charity match at the finals of the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast on August 24 at the National Stadium, Providence.

The teams – Team Kanuku and Team Roraima – will once again be led by President Dr. Irfaan Ali and former national cricketer Lennox Cush.

President Ali’s team is expected to feature fellow government members Minister Charles Ramson Jr., Minister Vickram Bharat, Devendra Bishoo, Ryan Ramdass, Caleb Bastain, Commission of Police Clifton Hicken, Steven Jacobs, Leon Johnson, Wr Reaz, and Navin Prashad, among others.

Lennox Cush’s side, which is also expected to feature the likes of Ramnaresh Sarwan, young Shahid Ramzan, Sewnarine Chattergoon, Clairmonte Christopher Lewis, Chief of Defence Omar Khan, Rawle Ferguson, Jeremey Garrett, Minister Susan Rodrigues, and Robbie Rambarran, among others.

In 2023, the match raised well over G$17M for charitable organisations in Guyana.

The Charity Match forms part of an action-packed day, with the first semi-finals set for 15:00h between Montra Jaguars and Mahdia (Movements Family), followed by Titans All-Stars against Diamond Gunners from 17:00h.

The charity match is from 19:00h, and the final is from 20:30h.

Each of the losing semi-finalists on August 24 will take home $250,000, compliments of Premier Insurance.

Second-place – $500,000 from SuperBet Guyana, and the winner pockets $1.5M from Star Rentals.

More so, players will vie for the titles of Most Runs, Most Wickets, and Player of the Final. Each winner will receive a Smart TV and a $75,000 cash prize compliments of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.

Assuria Insurance will present a motorbike, and $85,000 will go to the Most Valuable Player.

Additionally, $100,000 will be split equally between the Kawasaki Super Striker of the tournament (player with the highest strike rate—minimum of 12 balls) and the Most Economical bowler (lowest economy rate—minimum of 24 balls).

Admission to the venue is free.

The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast also enjoys the support of Kares Engineering, Banks DIH Limited, Montra Restaurant and Lounge, Demerara Mutual, ETS, Metro Office and Computer Supplies, Jacobs’ Jewellery, Digital Technology, First Change Builders Inc, KFC Guyana, Hoosein’s Security Services, NEW GPC Inc., Building Expo 2024, Giftland OfficeMax, Sankar’s Auto Works, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Trophy Stall, ANSA McAL Distribution, Camille’s Academy, R. Kisson Contracting Service, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, Samaroo Investments, and Coel’s Boutique.

