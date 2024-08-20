Guyana extends its Boxing C/ship record with 7th title

…Niles, Bancroft cop Best Boxer accolades

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Chance Niles, Ezekiel Bancroft, Ken Harvey, and company led the host to their seventh Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys’ and Girls’ Boxing Championship title on Sunday. The tournament concluded at the National Gymnasium, with an enthusiastic crowd witnessing Guyana’s success in yet another premier boxing event hosted by the Guyana Boxing Association.

Ezekiel Bancroft delivered a standout performance, capturing the crowd’s attention on the penultimate day of the competition. He won gold in the 13-14 age groups Schoolboy’s 40kg final and was named Best Boxer of the 2024 Caribbean Tournament. Bancroft’s victory against Trinidad’s Zafar Al Sadiq also earned him the Best Boxer award in the Schoolboy’s category.

Chance Niles once again demonstrated his dominance in the Junior’s 70kg division, securing gold and being recognized as the Best Boxer in his class. His powerful punches and strategic awareness helped him claim the top prize at this year’s championship.

Ken Harvey, another rising star in Guyana’s boxing scene, claimed victory in the Junior’s 60kg division. He defeated St. Lucia’s Kurt Kirton in just one minute and 26 seconds, adding another gold medal for the host nation on the final day.

The final day featured 20 bouts, including 14 finals, as well as a mix of exhibition and elite matchups. Guyana secured six gold medals on the last day, which contributed to their overall first-place finish.

Among the gold medalists was Kevin Klass, who triumphed over St. Lucia’s Nervon Medick in the Schoolboys’ 26kg final, winning by RSC in the second round. His sibling, Kenroy Klass, followed suit by winning the 44kg final, while sister, Kenisha Klass, also earned gold in the female 44kg division. Also in the Junior’s 75kg final, Joffes Jackson of Guyana performed well, defeating St. Lucia’s Elroy Canchon. Ken Harvey and Chance Niles completed Guyana’s campaign with victories in the 60kg and 70kg finals, respectively.

As the tournament wrapped up, Guyana celebrated their seventh consecutive title, amassing 38 points. Trinidad and Tobago finished second with 29 points, while St. Lucia narrowly secured third place with 13 points, edging out Suriname with 12.

Trinidad’s Neraj Mahadeosingh and Reyah John also received recognition, being named Best Boxer in the Youth and Schoolgirl’s categories, respectively, rounding out this year’s awardees.

