60 rogue drivers nabbed during traffic enforcement exercise 

Kaieteur News – Traffic ranks on Monday made out 60 cases during robust enforcement exercises in the Greater Georgetown area.
In a press release the Guyana Police Force said Traffic Officer (ag) Woman Superintendent Shellon Daniels and ranks from Traffic Headquarters, namely Corporals Fraser, Mentore and John, and Constables Lekha, Moseley and Roberts, conducted the successful traffic enforcement exercise.
The exercise was conducted between 12:00hrs and 15:00hrs resulting in the 60 cases. The cases are as follows.
Police traffic ranks during their enforcement exercise
A policeman clamping the wheel of a car that was not parked properly
