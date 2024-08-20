Latest update August 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

60 rogue drivers nabbed during traffic enforcement exercise 

Aug 20, 2024

Kaieteur News – Traffic ranks on Monday made out 60 cases during robust enforcement exercises in the Greater Georgetown area.

In a press release the Guyana Police Force said Traffic Officer (ag) Woman Superintendent Shellon Daniels and ranks from Traffic Headquarters, namely Corporals Fraser, Mentore and John, and Constables Lekha, Moseley and Roberts, conducted the successful traffic enforcement exercise.

The exercise was conducted between 12:00hrs and 15:00hrs resulting in the 60 cases. The cases are as follows.

  • Fail to produce driver’s license — 3
  • Fail to confirm to sign — 2
  • Drawing up alongside a stationary vehicle — 6
  • Leaving motor vehicle in a dangerous position — 17
  • Driving motorcycle without safety helmet — 7
  • Unlicensed driver — 3
  • Breach of insurance — 3
  • Uncertified motor vehicle — 2
  • Uninsured motor vehicle — 2
  • Prohibition of Tinted Glass — 15

Police traffic ranks during their enforcement exercise

A policeman clamping the wheel of a car that was not parked properly

  • The pandemic of disorder

    Kaieteur News – In Guyana where the clamor of development rings out like a hopeful hymn, a dissonant note has begun... more

