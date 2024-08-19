RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour team to lead RHT 54th anniversary celebrations

..Metro Female team donates to Town Council

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s smallest Township Rose Hall Town would be celebrating its 54th anniversary on the 20th of September. Rose Hall was officially declared a town in 1970 with HP Ben serving as his first mayor and over the years has undergone massive development. Today the Township is an economic center of the ancient county. the small town is also the home of the vibrant Rose Hall Town Sports Club and three times Commonwealth Youth Service the Saint Francis committee developers.

One of the RHTYSC cricket teams, NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour first division team has agreed to spearhead a series of activities to mark the anniversary after a request was made to the club by the Rose Hall Town Mayor Dave Budoo and Twn Clark Natasha Griffith. The team during the period 13th to the 24th of September would be organizing over 15 events to observe the anniversary under the theme, ‘Simply the Best’.

The events would include an under-13 cricket match between Rose Hall Town and Guymine, a Cross country race, a beach cleanup campaign, food hampers for 54 families, an evening of music, a poster competition for nursery school students, an essay competition for primary school students and a 10/10 cricket tournament for secondary schools in the Rose Hall and Port Mourant catchment area. Club secretary Hilbert Foster stated that the cricket team would also be involved in decorating the Township, honouring of outstanding residents, honouring of outstanding students at Grade six and CSEC level, Feeding the poor program, Say no to drugs March and medical outreach for residents and a live television program.

The RHTYSC’s long-serving secretary stated that the NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour team is also working hard to construct an ‘I Love Rose Hall’ monument for the anniversary and the club also hopes to rename the two bowling ends at the Area H ground after four of its outstanding members, the southern end shall be the Esan and Royston Crandon boundary end while the northern end would bear the names of Kevin Sinclair and Assad Fudadin. Senior government minister Doctor Ashni Singh has agreed to be the patron of the anniversary celebration.

The RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour team is the most dominant team at the first division level in the ancient county and its current membership includes Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Silas Tyndall, Eon Hooper, Clinton Pestano, Jonathan Rampersaud, Keith Simpson, Shamaine Campbell, Jeremy Sandia, Jason Sinclair and Keon Sinclair among others. The RHTYSC over the years has won 123 cricket tournaments at all levels and has produced 124 players for Berbice and Guyana while a total of 16 has represented the West Indies or the United States of America. The team is being sponsored by the National Milling Company of Guyana (Agrícola).

Meanwhile, the Rose Hall Town Metro female team as part of its contribution to the development of the Rose Hall handed over a bicycle worth $25,000 to the security department of the council and also a $100,000 office desk to the town clerk. Foster stated that the cycle would be a major assistant to the security personnel of the council in protecting the assets of the council including the Area H ground. The office desk which was donated by Metro Office and Computer Supplies would be used by the town clerk in fulfilling her duties to the general public. Town Clark Natasha Griffith expressed gratitude to the Rose Hall Town Metro female team for their kind contribution to the development of the town and hailed the RHTYSC as a true friend of the town council. The Rose Hall Town Metro female team is the only fully active female team in Guyana and in 2024 has three members in the Caribbean Premier League Shemaine Campbell, Sabika Gajnabi and Sheetna Grimmond. The team also has two members who will be heading to England with West Indies 19 team, Trisha Hardat and Danelle Manns.