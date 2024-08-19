Drepaul emerges as champion jockey at Guyana Cup 2024

Latest update August 19th, 2024 12:48 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Experienced jockey Yap Drepaul emerged as the champion jockey at the 2024 Guyana Cup. He secured two wins in the 10-race card, where he piloted Amazing Grace and Emotional Damage to big wins at Rising Sun Turf Club.
Drepaul who is well known as ‘Old Boy’ among his fellow horsemen, won in the J Class & H3 Maidens running at seven furlung, and he won in the H Class race, which ran at one mile. It was also back-to-back wins, where Drepaul stood on the winner’s podium after races four and five respectively.
Speaking after the Guyana Cup, Drepaul was grateful for his good showing, and he felt a sigh of relief after he returned to winning ways.
“The race was nice. I missed the gate, but I held the horse I know the trip is a long trip, so I took my time. “I want to thank the trainers and grooms for giving me the opportunity to work on the horses overtime, to get the horses in good shape. After hard work there is success,” Drepaul said.
Age is just a number they say, but for Drepaul, he is keeping his chances real. “I cannot say what my plans are for the future, I am growing up, and I have been riding horses for 28 years,” the veteran jockey said.
The 2024 Guyana Cup, which was organized by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee, had an excess of 8000 fans was hailed a success as Olympic Kremlin won the feature race, sparking a major upset. More than G$ 40 million was won by horsemen in the 10-race card, and fans were also winners. After a heated Guyana Cup, rivalry between horses, owners and jockeys will heat up again, on Sunday September 22, when the President’s Cup takes center stage at Rising Sun Turf Club.
