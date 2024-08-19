Chulai 10-fer pilots Guyana to crushing 10-wicket win over Leewards – Van Lange smashes 31-ball 65* to lead team home

CWI Rising Stars U17 2-Day Championship…

Kaieteur Sports – Left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai finished with 10-wicket while Captain Jonathan Van Lange smashed an unbeaten fifty, as Guyana soared to a commanding 10-wicket win over Leewards yesterday as the second round continued.

Leewards were bowled out for 144 in the 1st innings with De-Antre Drew leading with 26, Carlton Pluck (19), Micha McKenzie (16) and Eritte Richards (15).

Chulai was the pick of the lot with 4-34 while seamers Devon Wharton (2-23) and Captain Jonathan Van Lange (2-28) kept things steady.

Guyana who resumed on 97-2, ended on 176 all out after a string of scores. Openers Vikash Wilkinson (17) and Rampersaud Ramnauth (22) laid a decent foundation for Emmanuel Lewis (28) and Romesh Bharrat (33*), Adrian Hetmyer (22) and Riyad Latiff (20).

Only Isra-el Morton who starred with 5-44 managed to emerge with top returns for Leewards, who were bowled out for 127 in the 2nd innings.

Drew led the batting again with 40 but it was Chulai who spun webs around the opposition batsmen. Chulai 6-28 as he ended the game with a haul of 10-62 with help from spinner Romario Ramdehol ( 3-31).

Guyana then sealed their win without issue thanks to an aggressive 65 not out from Van Lange who pummeled 7 sixes and 3 fours in his 31-ball knock.

Ramnauth(19*) played the ideal role, allowing his skipper to powerhit Guyana to a big win with round 3’s battle bowling off against Barbados on Wednesday.