292 trained to operate heavy-duty equipment

Kaieteur News – Some 292 heavy-duty equipment operators were last week added to the country’s skilled workforce following a graduation ceremony in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) for the trainees.

The training programme is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Finance’s Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and allows for public and private sector employment of all trainees in the respective field, especially with the country currently on a fast-paced development trajectory, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release.

At the graduation, 247 males and 45 females received certificates for completing the programme, which included graduates from New Amsterdam, Hampshire and Upper Corentyne as well as persons from other communities. The programme commenced in September, 2023 and lasted a period of three months. It offered students practical training in operating the tractor, excavator, skid-steer loader and forklift.

Delivering remarks at the graduation ceremony, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service Dr. Ashni Singh underscored that the government needs the trainees especially at the rate the economy is growing in the various areas and sectors, adding that the volume of work is greater than any other time in the country’s history. “You now have a skill to be able to take advantage of that opportunity to apply your skill, to earn an income, to save up a bit and maybe potentially at some point you can set up your own business,” the Senior Minister urged.

Speaking about the various training programmes under his Ministry, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton reiterated the government’s commitment to the training and development of young people in all Regions, the release stated.